Judge denies new trial for Roger Stone

The federal judge overseeing the trial of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone on Thursday denied his motion for a new trial that was based on a claim of juror bias.
Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lawyers failed to demonstrate that a woman selected as a juror was biased against President Donald Trump, failed to disclose those views during jury selection and should not have been allowed to serve.
"The defendant has not shown that the juror lied; nor has he shown that the supposedly disqualifying evidence could not have been found through the exercise of due diligence at the time the jury was selected," the judge said.
During a hearing in late February, two jurors testified that the woman— later selected as the jury foreperson— never tried to pressure them during deliberations to reach any particular conclusion or told them about news articles or Internet postings that she saw. To the contrary, one of the jurors said, the forewoman insisted that the jurors be more careful about one of the counts against Stone, and to make sure the government met its burden of proof.
The forewoman also appeared at the hearing and was asked about a series of Facebook and Twitter posts she made between 2016 and the months before the trial, which included articles critical of Trump. In one of them, reporting Stone's arrest, she added the comment, "Brought to you by the lock-her-up peanut gallery."
Another was a retweet of a comment by civil rights activist Bakari Sellers, contrasting Republican outrage over the FBI's arrest of Stone and the lack of such outcry over police use of force against black defendants.
Stone's lawyers contended the forewoman was not honest when she wrote on her juror questionnaire, "I can't remember. I may have. I'm honestly not sure," when asked if she had ever publicly posted comments about Stone, the House investigation of Russian election meddling, or the Mueller investigation.
In her testimony, the forewoman — whose name has been widely reported but was not disclosed in court — said she was thinking only about Stone when she filled out the questionnaire, not about his association with Trump.
Stone was sentenced in February to three and a third years in prison but was allowed to remain free on bail while the judge considered his motion for a new trial. His lawyers will almost certainly appeal his conviction and ask that he be allowed to remain out while the case is on appeal.