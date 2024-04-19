Judge denies Trump co-defendants' motions to dismiss charges in classified documents case

She also notes that his lawyers can challenge prosecutors' evidence during a trial, "where the Special Counsel will bear the entire burden of proof as to all essential elements of the obstruction offenses."

Similarly, she dismissed the motion from Nauta's lawyers, who had argued that obstruction charges against him were unconstitutionally vague.

Cannon said that she was in "general agreement with the Special Counsel" that the indictment's allegations "provide enough of a basis to deny Nauta’s request for dismissal on vagueness grounds."

Both men had also requested bills of particulars, meaning more details about the charges against them and why they are being accused of crimes. Cannon denied those requests as well.

"The Court cannot say that the Indictment as a whole lacks sufficient information to assist Nauta in preparing for trial, and the discovery provided in this case is exceedingly voluminous," Cannon said about Nauta's request.

Neither Nauta's nor De Oliveira's lawyers immediately responded to NBC News' request for comment Thursday evening.

Nauta has been accused of helping Trump hide national security files from investigators, and he's facing charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding a document or record.

De Oliveira has been accused of trying to delete security video in Mar-a-Lago when the Justice Department sought it. He faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Both Nauta and De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty to charges against them. Trump has also pleaded not guilty to charges in all of his criminal trials.