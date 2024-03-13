Judge in Georgia election interference case dismisses three counts against Trump

ATLANTA — The judge presiding over the election interference case in Georgia has dismissed some of the criminal counts against former President Donald Trump.

In a ruling Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee found that six of the counts in the indictment against Trump and some of his co-defendants, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, lacked sufficient detail.

Donald Trump during an election-night watch party on March 5 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Win McNamee / Getty Images

"As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited. They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently," McAfee wrote.

Trump was indicted on three of the six counts that were dismissed. He still faces 10 other counts in the case.

Trump and the co-defendants impacted by the ruling, including Giuliani, Meadows and lawyer John Eastman, have pleaded not guilty.