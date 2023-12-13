Judge hits pause on Trump federal election case over presidential immunity appeal

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The judge presiding over the federal election interference case against Donald Trump on Wednesday halted all proceedings in the criminal case pending the outcome of his appeal arguing he's protected by presidential immunity.

All pending deadlines and court dates in the case will be put on pause but not vacated, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan added.

“If jurisdiction is returned to this court, it will—consistent with its duty to ensure both a speedy trial and fairness for all parties—consider at that time whether to retain or continue the dates of any still-future deadlines and proceedings, including the trial scheduled for March 4, 2024,” the judge wrote.

The ruling does not impact Trump’s conditions of release, the gag order or the protective order in the case, the judge said.

Chutkan ruled this month that presidential immunity did not shield Trump from charges that he illegally tried to subvert the 2020 presidential election results.

Special counsel Jack Smith has asked both the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., and the Supreme Court to hear the appeal on an expedited basis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.