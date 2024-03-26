Judge in hush money case hits Trump with partial gag order

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The judge presiding over the New York criminal case against Donald Trump on Tuesday slapped the former president with a partial gag order.

The ruling from Judge Juan Merchan orders Trump to "refrain" from "making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses concerning their potential participation" in the falsifying business records case, as well as about individual prosecutors, court staff, juror and potential jurors.

The order does not apply to the judge or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The judge said the move was necessary now because "the Defendant’s prior extrajudicial statements establishes a sufficient risk to the administration of justice" and "there exists no less restrictive means to prevent such risk."

Trump's attorneys had argued that because he is the presumptive Republican nominee for president he "must have unfettered access to the voting public to respond to attacks from political opponents."

Merchan said he was "unpersuaded" by those arguments, and that Trump's public commentary on the case has gone "far beyond defending himself against attacks."

The judge noted Trump’s past statements in this case and others included “threatening, inflammatory,” and “denigrating” language, and said similar attacks would “undoubtedly risk impeding the orderly administration of the Court.”

Merchan also suggested he had firsthand knowledge about being a subject of Trump's comments, and cited "the nature and impact of the statements made against this Court and a family member," in addition to others.

The ruling was handed down hours after Trump blasted the judge, the judge's daughter, Bragg and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in the case, on his social media platform Truth Social. The post referred to Cohen as a "liar and felon," and also referred to a former prosecutor in the case, Mark Pomerantz, as a "dirtbag lawyer."

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to criminal charges that included making secret payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, making false claims before Congress about the then-president’s business dealings with Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in income.

Trump's hush money case is set to go trial April 15. Merchan said "given that the eve of trial is upon us, it is without question that the imminency of the risk of harm is now paramount."