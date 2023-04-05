Trump judge and his family receive threats after New York arrest

In the 24 hours since former President Donald Trump’s arraignment, the presiding judge and his family have received unsubstantiated threats, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

According to one official, “dozens” of threats have recently been directed at Judge Juan Merchan and his chambers, but did not give an exact time frame for them.

The other source said that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other top officials in his office continue to receive threats. Those threats, also unsubstantiated, have been in the form of calls, emails and letters.

The NYPD detail assigned to the D.A.'s office is providing extra security to all affected staff. Court Security officers, meanwhile, are boosting security for the judge and the court as a whole as a precaution.

Judge Juan Merchan, far right, addresses former President Donald Trump, far left, in New York, on Tuesday. Elizabeth Williams / via AP

The increased security measures come as Trump and his allies have publicly criticized Merchan and his family, including his adult daughter.

Ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday, Trump blasted Merchan on his Truth Social account as a "highly partisan judge" and said the judge and his family are "Trump haters." In the post, Trump said, "HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR ‘KAMALA’ & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN.”

The former president's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, also posted links to stories from conservative outlets focusing on Merchan’s daughter’s employment.

When asked about remarks made by Donald Trump and others about Merchan and his family, a spokesperson for the state court system said the judge has no comment.

The judge's daughter was listed during the 2020 election cycle as the president of Authentic Campaigns, a firm that Harris used for digital fundraising and advertising during her campaign. She was also listed as president and partner of Authentic Campaigns in a 2020 post on the firm’s website. Authentic Campaigns identifies itself as “a digital agency progressives can trust to get the job done right.”

Federal campaign finance reports show that Authentic has worked with a variety of Democratic groups, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

There’s no available evidence to suggest that the judge's daughter has done any subsequent work for Biden, and no evidence to suggest that she “now” works for a Biden political operation.

Authentic did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made in 2016.

When asked by NBC News if Trump’s re-election campaign is concerned that the former president’s direct attacks on Bragg and Merchan hurt the former president’s legal efforts, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Wednesday in a statement: “The Constitution guarantees impartial process and free speech. President Trump is laying out all the facts. Facts matter.”

Last month, Bragg received a letter containing a death threat and white powder. The FBI and the NYPD have said they were investigating.

The letter, addressed to Bragg, said, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the sources said. It contained a small amount of white powder.