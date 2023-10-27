Judge orders Ivanka Trump to testify in $250 million fraud case

The judge overseeing the $250 million civil trial against Donald Trump and his company ordered the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump to testify in the case.

The New York attorney general's office also revealed in court the dates it expects the ex-president and his children to testify in the case.

Kevin Wallace of the AG's office said they plan on calling Donald Trump Jr. to the stand on Wednesday, Eric Trump on Thursday and Ivanka Trump on Friday, and then their father on Monday, Nov. 6. Wallace said the AG's office will rest their case following Trump's testimony.

Both of Trump's sons are executives at their father's company, and Ivanka Trump is a former executive. The sons were on both the AG and Trump's witness lists. Ivanka Trump was not on Trump's witness list and was challenging the AG's subpoena for her to testify.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in the AG's favor on Friday but gave her time to appeal the ruling if she chooses.

Trump's attorneys had challenged New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoena to Ivanka Trump, noting an appeals court had ruled earlier this year that she should be dropped as a defendant in the case over statute of limitations issues.

They contended the AG's office was trying "to continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter long after" the appeals court "mandated she be dismissed from the case."

They also argued that the AG waited too long to subpoena her, and that the office doesn't have jurisdiction over her because she no longer lives in the state.

The AG's office countered that Ivanka Trump, a former White House official, still has information important to their case.

"While no longer a Defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants. But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," the AG contended in a court filing.

The office said it wanted to ask her questions about Trump's former Washington, D.C. hotel, and noted she profited from the sale.

"Ms. Trump remains under the control of the Trump Organization, including through her ongoing and substantial business ties to the organization," the AG argued, adding that she "does not seem to be averse to her involvement in the family business when it comes to owning and collecting proceeds from the OPO (hotel) sale, the Trump Organization purchasing insurance for her and her companies, managing her household staff and credit card bills, renting her apartment or even paying her legal fees in this action. It is only when she is tasked with answering for that involvement that she disclaims any connection."

The AG is suing Trump for allegedly inflating his assets in financial statements to secure more cost-effective loans and insurance policies. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, which he has called a "witch hunt."