Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to testify before grand jury in Trump election probe

A New York judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify before the Georgia special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others, court filings show.

The order came after Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal attorney, failed to appear at a hearing before the judge to challenge a subpoena for his testimony in the investigation.

Giuliani was subpoenaed earlier this month as a "material witness" by the grand jury called by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to investigate any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.” The subpoena said Giuliani made statements at legislative hearings in Georgia falsely claiming that there had been "widespread voter fraud" in the state.

“There is evidence that [Giuliani’s] appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the subpoena said.

A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.