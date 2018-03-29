Judge rejects Stormy Daniels request for jury trial

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A federal judge in Los Angeles has denied a demand for a jury trial from the attorney for a porn actress who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump because the request was premature.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, says Thursday that he will refile the motion once Trump's attorneys formally demand an arbitration proceeding in the case.