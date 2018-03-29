Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Judge rejects Stormy Daniels request for jury trial

The porn star is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

by Associated Press /
Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Jan. 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has denied a demand for a jury trial from the attorney for a porn actress who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump because the request was premature.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, says Thursday that he will refile the motion once Trump's attorneys formally demand an arbitration proceeding in the case.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Judge denies Stormy Daniels' motion to depose Trump

02:47

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss her relationship.

Trump's attorneys have said they will attempt to compel arbitration in the case, prompting Avenatti to demand a jury trial.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.