Judge says Trump can be deposed in lawsuits by ex-FBI officials whom he publicly attacked

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump can be deposed in a pair of lawsuits brought by two former FBI officials whom he has long publicly disparaged.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Thursday that former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page would also be permitted to question FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The depositions must be limited to two hours and a “narrow set of topics” that were discussed during a sealed hearing on Thursday, the ruling said.

Strzok and Page, who were frequent targets of Trump during his presidency, filed separate lawsuits in 2019 against the Justice Department and the FBI alleging, in Page's case, privacy violations and, in Strzok’s case, wrongful termination.

Page declined to comment.

