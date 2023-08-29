A judge set bond Tuesday for the only defendant in the Georgia election interference case who was jailed after surrendering to authorities last week.

Harrison Floyd, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants charged in connection with efforts to over the 2020 election results, has negotiated a bond after initially being told by a separate judge that he was a potential flight risk.

According to court papers filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Scott McAfee set Floyd's bond at $100,000 — broken down by $40,000 for the racketeering charge and $30,000 each for influencing witnesses and conspiring to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Floyd has been jailed since he surrendered Thursday afternoon. All of the other defendants, including Trump, were released last week on bond after they were booked.

Fulton County jail records at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday showed that Floyd was still in custody. An attorney for Floyd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harrison Floyd. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

During his initial court appearance Friday, Judge Emily Richardson denied Floyd's bond request and ordered that he remain at the Fulton County Jail over concerns that he was a potential flight risk, an assertion that Floyd rejected.

Richardson also cited a pending case for Floyd, in which he allegedly assaulted a federal officer this year, as among the reasons she denied his bond request.

Prosecutors in the Georgia case have accused Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, of involvement in a scheme to pressure election worker Ruby Freeman into making false statements. Trump and his allies had falsely accused Freeman of election fraud.

Trump and other co-defendants in the case are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6, though some have waived formal arraignments and already pleaded not guilty.