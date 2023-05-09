IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jury reaches verdict in E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation case against Trump

Carroll sued the former president, accusing him of battery over the alleged rape in the 1990s and of defamation for calling her account a "hoax."
E. Jean Carroll, left, sued former President Donald Trump, accusing him of battery and defamation over her claim that he raped her in the mid-1990s, which Trump denies.AFP; Getty Images
By Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian

A New York jury has reached a verdict in E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against former President Donald Trump, the judge in the case said Tuesday. The verdict is expected to be read at 3p.m. ET.

Carroll is suing Trump, accusing him of battery stemming from an alleged rape in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and of defamation for alleging she made up the claims to make money.

The suit seeks unspecified money damages.

Trump has denied the rape claim and maintains he didn't defame her because he's telling the truth.

Adam Reiss

Adam Reiss is a reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC.

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.