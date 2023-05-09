Jury reaches verdict in E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation case against Trump

A New York jury has reached a verdict in E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against former President Donald Trump, the judge in the case said Tuesday. The verdict is expected to be read at 3p.m. ET.

Carroll is suing Trump, accusing him of battery stemming from an alleged rape in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and of defamation for alleging she made up the claims to make money.

The suit seeks unspecified money damages.

Trump has denied the rape claim and maintains he didn't defame her because he's telling the truth.