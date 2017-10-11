WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected name Kirstjen Nielsen, Gen. John Kelly’s longtime aide, to run the Department of Homeland Security, three officials familiar with the decision tell NBC News.

Nielsen went to work at the White House when Trump named Kelly, then DHS Secretary, as his chief of staff in September. The officials said that the president made his decision to have Nielsen run the country’s top law enforcement body and, barring any last minute changes, intends to nominate Nielsen as early as Thursday. She will then be subject to Senate confirmation.

A White House official described Nielsen as on the “inside track” for the job, adding that the president is “very fond” of her.

Nielsen, 45, served as Kelly’s chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security at the start of the administration and was a key player in the rollout of the president’s immigration crackdown and travel ban.

Kirstjen Nielsen, Chief of Staff of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, center, walks to Air Force One as she departs on Aug. 22, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. President Donald Trump is en route to Arizona and Nevada. Alex Brandon / AP file

The officials said that the selection of Nielsen comes as Kelly works to bring order to an administration that has been fraught with controversy and mixed messages since Trump was inaugurated. They spoke on the condition of anonymity since the decision has not been formally announced.

"She has Kelly's full faith and confidence," the congressional source said.

The decision to select Kelly’s successor as secretary of Homeland Security took months, in part because the administration had trouble finding someone who was conservative enough on immigration but who could also get confirmed, the congressional source said. But Nielsen will likely be viewed in the same way as Kelly, a general who followed orders, because the two work so closely together.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul was also considered for the position, but was told in recent weeks he was no longer on the short list, the congressional source said.

The Department of Homeland Security was formed in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to bring multiple agencies under one roof. Running the department, which includes the countries largest law enforcement agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, takes strong managerial skills, former DHS officials have said.

Nielsen previously worked as a member of the Resilience Task Force of the Center for Cyber & Homeland Security think tank. She is a graduate of the Georgetown School of Foreign Service and holds a law degree from the University of Virginia.