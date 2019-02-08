Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 12:36 PM GMT By Jane C. Timm

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she was assaulted in a Maryland restaurant last year while her school-age daughter and daughter's friends were present.

"Somebody was grabbing me from behind, grabbing my arms, and was shaking me to the point where I felt maybe somebody was hugging me," Conway said in a CNN interview that aired on Friday morning.

"She was out of control. I don't even know how to explain her to you. She was just, her whole face was terror and anger. She was right here, and my daughter was right there. She ought to pay for that."

Conway said she called 911 and that the accused woman will have to appear in court to address the incident soon. An attorney for the accused, Mary Elizabeth Inabinett, said she was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

"What's necessary is for people to understand — in front of everybody but especially in front of 13-and 14-year-old girls — that you need to control your temper, control yourself," she told the network. "I don't want it to become a thing. I just want it to become a teachable moment for everyone that this all has consequences."

Inabinett's attorney denied the claim in a statement to NBC News.

"Ms. Inabinett saw Kellyanne Conway, a public figure, in a public place, and exercised her First Amendment right to express her personal opinions. She did not assault Ms. Conway. The facts at trial will show this to be true, and show Ms. Conway's account to be false," Inabinett’s lawyer, William Alden McDaniel, Jr., of Ballard Spahr, wrote.