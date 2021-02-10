Key takeaways from day one of Trump's second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — The first day of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began with a graphic video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and ended with a clue as to the endgame.

After a first round of arguments from the Democratic managers and the former president's defense team Tuesday, 56 senators voted to dismiss Trump's constitutional objections and continue with the trial — the latest sign that there won't be 67 votes to convict.

The trial represents a series of historic firsts: First trial of a former president, first time one has faced a two trials, and first time the chief justice of the United States isn't presiding when a president is involved.

Here are four takeaways from the first day:

One Republican flips

The Senate has held only two substantive votes in the impeachment trial so far; not on whether to convict Trump, but rather whether they should be holding a trial at all.

Two weeks ago, five GOP senators voted against a motion seeking to dismiss the whole trial on constitutional grounds: Mitt Romney of Utah, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

But on Wednesday, the issue was revisited, with each side given two hours to make their case about whether the trial was permitted under the Constitution.

And for Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, the Democratic House impeachment managers were able to change his mind. He joined the other five Republicans and all the Democrats in declaring the trial constitutional.

"The House managers were focused. They were organized. They relied upon both precedent, the Constitution and legal scholars. They made a compelling argument," Cassidy told reporters after the vote. "President Trump's team were disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments."

The 56-44 vote means the trial will proceed. But it also signaled the difficulty Democrats will have in actually securing a conviction.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told NBC News that it is "highly unlikely" a senator would vote against constitutionality but then later vote to convict.

"It's going to be a hard mental trick to convince yourself that on the one hand, this is an unconstitutional exercise, and on the other hand, I should be open to conviction," Cramer said moments before the trial began. "That's a pretty tough turn for smart people to make."

Democrats skip right to core of case

The first day was supposed to be dedicated to just constitutional arguments and most had imagined it would be filled with arcane discussions of legal scholars.

But Democrats knew the audience would be large and used their most compelling material at the outset: A 13-minute mashup of video clips of the violent mob storming the Capitol.

The graphic footage was spliced with Trump's speech at the earlier "Stop The Steal" rally. Images of the rioters breaking into the Capitol, chanting "fight for Trump!" were mixed with his calls for his supporters to head to there.

During the video, one Trump supporter yelled at a police officer, "We are listening to Trump — your boss." The video also included clips of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speaking out against Trump's effort to overturn the election, before both chambers were evacuated as rioters moved in.

"If that's not an impeachable offense, there is no such thing," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead Democratic manager, arguing that there is no "January exception" to the Constitution.

Trump's lawyer rambles

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor might have stolen the show on Tuesday, but it didn't appear to be by design.

In a presentation that spanned almost an hour, Castor spoke off the cuff, meandering from ancient Greek history to allusions to the Revolutionary War. He discussed a childhood spent listening to former senators like Everett Dirksen.

He talked about Toomey, noting that he's also from Pennsylvania. He sought to flatter Sasse, calling Nebraska a "judicial thinking place." Both senators are considered swing votes on Trump's conviction.

Mostly, Castor left senators confused about his point.

"I thought the president's lawyer, the first lawyer, just rambled on and on and on and didn't really address the constitutional argument," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., told reporters.

Trump’s allies tried to spin the confusing presentation as part of a strategy to get away from the emotional Democratic arguments. But later, Castor admitted that after watching the Democrats presentation and video, he and Trump's other lawyer, David Schoen, decided to change course.

"I'll be quite frank with you. We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought the House managers' presentation was well done," Castor said in concluding his remarks.

Managers impress, but to what end?

At the end of the first trial day, there were no signs that there had been a breakthrough or revelation that would get Trump convicted.

"I thought the attorneys were very well prepared and well spoken. I think, actually, the Democrats sent a better team this year than last," Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told reporters.

But he added, "It did not change my mind."