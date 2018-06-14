Kim Kardashian West pushes White House for more drug sentence commutations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Kim Kardashian West has given the White House reports on several other nonviolent criminal offenders for possible commutation after she persuaded President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, she told "Today" in an exclusive joint interview with Johnson.

Kardashian West said she "saw compassion" when she met with Trump, who as recently as March promised to "seek the death penalty against drug traffickers, where appropriate under current law."

"I saw a different side," Kardashian West said Wednesday. "And I think that this is just the beginning of something greater. ... The reality is people change their mind."

Trump last week set aside the sentence of Johnson, 63, who was sent to prison for life in federal court in Tennessee in 1996 for attempted possession of cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine. According to the 1994 indictment, Johnson was a ringleader of a multistate operation that trafficked in thousands of pounds of cocaine during the early 1990s.