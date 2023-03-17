Law enforcement agencies are prepping for a possible Trump indictment as early as next week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement agencies prep for possible Trump indictment as early as next week

Multiple agencies are discussing potential security plans for in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.
Image: Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Md.
Former President Donald Trump at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 4 in National Harbor, Md.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Jonathan Dienst

Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former president Donald Trump could be indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations. 

Law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments, the officials say, and are discussing potential security plans for in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street in case former president Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges.

The officials stress that the interagency conversations and planning are precautionary in nature because no charges have been filed. 

The agencies involved include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the officials say.

NBC News has reached out to all of those agencies for comment, and all have declined to comment.

Jonathan Dienst is chief justice contributor for NBC News and chief investigative reporter for WNBC-TV in New York.