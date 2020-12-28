Lawmakers 'relieved' Trump signed Covid relief bill his team negotiated

Lawmakers expressed relief and frustration after President Donald Trump signed a massive $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government funding package on Sunday night — with Democrats questioning why he took so long to sign a bill his own team helped negotiate.

"This much-needed relief could have made it to workers and families days ago," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted. "Instead, 12 million Americans are wondering how they’re going to pay rent and buy food next week thanks to Donald Trump’s ego."

The bill, which funds the government through September and includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief money, was passed last Monday but was stuck in limbo after Trump released a video criticizing the new round of direct payments as too small. The president also demanded the bill contain new restrictions on big tech and blasted some of the spending provisions as "pork," including foreign aid payments that were in his own proposed budget.

The president demanded the $600 in direct payments to Americans who earned less than $75,000 in the previous tax year be increased to $2,000, despite opposition from his fellow Republicans.

The signing delay resulted in some unemployment benefits expiring over the weekend.

"I am relieved the President has signed our bipartisan relief bill. I hope these emergency benefits can be quickly distributed to keep Americans fed & housed and our small businesses operating," tweeted Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

Some of the president's top Republican allies praised him for taking action and fighting for changes to the legislation, despite the lack of results.

"Paycheck Protection is renewed. Thousands of small businesses will be able to keep doors open and workers paid. Thank you, Mr. President, for putting people over politics," tweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in a pair of tweets, "With President @realDonaldTrump signing the COVID relief and government funding bill, suffering Americans will get help, the vaccine will be distributed faster, and the government will stay open."

He also pointed to a House vote to increase the direct stimulus payments to $2,000, scheduled for later on Monday, as a win, even though the measure is expected to die in the Republican-controlled Senate.

"Well done Mr. President!" Graham tweeted.

Not all Republicans were as effusive as Graham.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., thanked the president for signing the bill on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" but said his initial opposition "blindsided all of us."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, an ally of the president's who'd urged him not to sign the "ridiculous" bill, tweeted that the president "capitulated" by signing the legislation.

After Rep. Justin Amash, L-Mich., tweeted that Trump had "taken seven contradictory positions on the relief/omnibus bill in as many days," Roy agreed.

"Yes, he has. It's absurd," Roy wrote.