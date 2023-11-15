Lawyer for Trump co-defendant in Georgia case admits leaking witness videos

An attorney for one of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Fulton County district attorney's 2020 election interference case admitted at a hearing Wednesday that he shared witness proffer videos of key figures in the case with a media outlet, saying he thought it was in his client's interest to do so.

Jonathan Miller, an attorney for Misty Hampton, made the confession during an emergency hearing for a protective order that was sparked by the publication of parts of the video statements of Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall by ABC News and the Washington Post. The judge said he would issue a protective order barring the disclosure of certain discovery information by Thursday morning.

Powell, Ellis, Chesebro and Hall were among the original 18 defendants charged alongside former President Donald Trump in the racketeering case in August. All four have pleaded guilty to related charges. The proffer videos were made pursuant to their plea agreements, which required that they provide true and accurate information to prosecutors.

Jenna Ellis pleads guilty to a felony charge at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Oct. 24. John Bazemore / Pool via Getty Images file

"In being transparent with the court and to make sure that nobody else gets blamed for what happened and so that I can go to sleep well tonight, judge, I did release those videos to one outlet," Miller told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee during the hearing. "In all candor to the court, I need the court to know that," he said.

Asked why he'd done so, he noted that while the four's guilty pleas were public, "to hide those proffers, that show all the underlying things went into those pleas, it misleads the public about what's going on."

He said two of the defendants "were directly related to my client. And I don’t believe that either one of those hurt my client. If anything, I believe they help my client and the public needs to know that.”

"The public has a right to know," he added.

Miller did not name the defendants related to his client, but Hampton is charged with a scheme to access voting machines in Coffee County, which Powell and Hall were charged with as well.

Tom Clyde, an attorney for a coalition of media organizations that did not include NBC News, urged the judge not to issue a protective order.

“Essentially what the state and the defendants are trying to do is get the authority of the court behind an order that will impose secrecy on information that is exchanged during the discovery process. Notwithstanding how newsworthy that information is, notwithstanding how much it might inform the public about the circumstances of this case, but particularly in this case, the circumstances of an election that took place, that’s extremely significant in public importance,” Clyde said.

The judge said he was mindful of Clyde's First Amendment concerns, but disagreed with his arguments.

“Until we decide what’s going to be relevant and admissible, this case should be tried and not in the court of public opinion,” he said. "We've already seen what may happen when a protective order is not in place."