Trump news live updates: Grand jury to return today as indictment potential looms

What to know about a possible Trump indictment
- Former President Donald Trump faces possible criminal charges in New York relating to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The adult film star claims she had an affair with him beginning in 2006.
- Trump maintains he has committed no crime and never had an affair with Daniels. He has accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being motivated by politics and has attacked him in escalating rhetoric.
- The case is focused on allegations that Trump falsified business records. Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer, testified before the grand jury last week.
Another witness is expected to appear before grand jury today
Another witness is expected to appear today before the Manhattan grand jury investigating the Trump hush money case, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News.
DA arrived at 8 a.m. today
Bragg arrived at his office at about 8 a.m.
Bragg pushes back after House Republicans escalate oversight into Trump hush money case
Bragg has dismissed another letter by three House Republican chairmen seeking more information related to the hush money probe that could lead to an indictment of Trump.
In a letter to Bragg on Saturday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil argued that Congress should be privy to documents and testimony in the ongoing investigation into a $130,000 payment made during Trump’s 2016 campaign to Daniels.
“Contrary to the central argument set forth in your letter, this matter does not simply involve local or state interests,” the lawmakers wrote. “Rather, the potential criminal indictment of a former President of the United States by an elected local prosecutor of the opposing political party (and who will face the prospect of re-election) implicates substantial federal interests, particularly in a jurisdiction where trial-level judges also are popularly elected.”
Trump lawyer calls post attacking Bragg ‘ill-advised,’ says ‘I’m not his social media consultant’
Donald Trump‘s lawyer distanced himself Sunday from his client’s escalating attacks on New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he weighs criminal charges against the former president.
“I’m not his social media consultant,” Joe Tacopina said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” when host Chuck Todd pressed him about whether he would advise a client to attack a prosecutor personally. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it.”
Todd responded: “You’re referring to the baseball bat thing, which, of course, was featured in the New York Post cover. New York Post thought it was a pretty, pretty rough hit.”
Trump’s base splinters on Ron DeSantis
Tammy Condra has very strong views about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his possible run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
“DeSantis will never win. DeSantis is a loser,” the 56-year-old, self-described “stay-at-home goddess” from Fredericksburg, said during a rally for former President Donald Trump here Saturday. “He is deep state.”
Like most voters here, many of whom drove long distances to stand for several hours under the hot sun on a regional airport tarmac, Condra is committed to seeing Trump win back the White House.
But her feelings about DeSantis are hardly universal among Trump supporters, which may help explain why Trump often reserves his most personal criticism of the Florida governor for more private settings.