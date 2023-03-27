Trump news live updates: Grand jury to return today as indictment potential looms

Another witness is expected to appear before grand jury today Another witness is expected to appear today before the Manhattan grand jury investigating the Trump hush money case, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News. Share this -





Link copied

DA arrived at 8 a.m. today Bragg arrived at his office at about 8 a.m. District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office this morning Katherine Koretski Share this -





Link copied

Bragg pushes back after House Republicans escalate oversight into Trump hush money case Bragg has dismissed another letter by three House Republican chairmen seeking more information related to the hush money probe that could lead to an indictment of Trump. In a letter to Bragg on Saturday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil argued that Congress should be privy to documents and testimony in the ongoing investigation into a $130,000 payment made during Trump’s 2016 campaign to Daniels. “Contrary to the central argument set forth in your letter, this matter does not simply involve local or state interests,” the lawmakers wrote. “Rather, the potential criminal indictment of a former President of the United States by an elected local prosecutor of the opposing political party (and who will face the prospect of re-election) implicates substantial federal interests, particularly in a jurisdiction where trial-level judges also are popularly elected.” Read more here. Share this -





Link copied

Trump lawyer calls post attacking Bragg ‘ill-advised,’ says ‘I’m not his social media consultant’ Donald Trump‘s lawyer distanced himself Sunday from his client’s escalating attacks on New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he weighs criminal charges against the former president. “I’m not his social media consultant,” Joe Tacopina said in an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” when host Chuck Todd pressed him about whether he would advise a client to attack a prosecutor personally. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it.” Todd responded: “You’re referring to the baseball bat thing, which, of course, was featured in the New York Post cover. New York Post thought it was a pretty, pretty rough hit.” Read more here. Share this -





Link copied