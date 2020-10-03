SEE NEW POSTS

Trump has been 'fever-free' for over 24 hours, hasn't need supplemental oxygen at hospital President Donald Trump has been fever-free for over 24 hours and has not needed supplemental oxygen since being hospitalized, his doctors told reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "It's important to note the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic. But he's doing great," said Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician for the president. Conley said his medical team is "extremely happy with the progress the president has made." "Thursday, he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," he said. Dr. Sean Dooley told reporters, "We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function is, his liver function, all of those are normal. And the president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs." Asked if the president has needed oxygen, Conley said, "He's not on oxygen right now. That's right." Pressed again to answer the question, Conley only said, "He's not needed any this morning at all. That's right." Conley did not say whether the president previously needed supplemental oxygen or if he had any lung damage.







Pence still planning to travel to Utah for vice presidential debate Mike Pence is still planning to travel to Salt Lake City on Monday ahead of the vice presidential debate against Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday, two White House officials tell NBC News. Pence is then set to hold a campaign event in Peoria, Arizona, on Thursday, the day after the debate. President Donald Trump was originally scheduled to campaign in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, before canceling due to his positive Covid-19 diagnosis.







Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence both test negative this morning Both Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, have been tested again this morning for the coronavirus and received negative test results, a White House official told NBC News.







McConnell refuses to say if he's been tested recently Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say Friday whether he's recently been tested for the coronavirus, despite a growing number of positive tests in the White House and among Republicans. "Have I ever been tested? Yes," McConnell told reporters who asked repeatedly. "I'm not gonna answer questions about when. We are following the guidelines that we were given by the CDC." McConnell spoke at the Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown, Kentucky, touring the facility he'd helped secure federal funding for through the CARES Act. The Republican leader also said he had not met recently with the president, first lady or other people who have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.







How three GOP senators recovering from the coronavirus could potentially delay Barrett's confirmation With three Republican senators testing positive for Covid-19, the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett could be delayed this month. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee tasked with considering the nomination, announced Friday that they tested positive for the disease. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who is not a member of that panel, has also tested positive, his spokesman said Saturday morning. None of the senators have indicated the severity of their cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals isolate for at least 10 days after testing positive. Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., plans to hold hearings for Barrett's confirmation during the week of Oct.12. Graham tweeted Friday night, "Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so." He added that he had spoken to Lee by phone and said, "He's in good spirits and on the mend." Graham has also said he aims to hold the committee's vote to advance Barrett's nomination to the full Senate on Oct. 22. If both Lee and Tillis were unable to be present for the vote, either Republicans could postpone the vote or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could automatically advance the nomination to the floor. In the full Senate, however, if Lee, Tillis and Johnson are unable to be present in Washington for the final confirmation vote, which requires a 51-vote majority, it could further delay the process. The GOP has 53-47 majority in the Senate, so McConnell can only lose three votes. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have already said they oppose voting before Election Day. If two of the three sick senators were unable to vote, it could delay confirmation until after the Nov. 3 election.







Melania Trump's 'symptoms have not worsened' From the first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham: "Mrs. Trump is doing well. Her symptoms have not worsened and she continues to rest. She remains in touch with her husband. She is thinking of all who are ill and wishes them a speedy recovery."







President's doctor to provide update from hospital Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, will provide an update on the President's condition at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 3, 2020







Another GOP senator, Ron Johnson, tests positive for the coronavirus Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his communications director, Ben Voelkel. In a statement, Voelkel said Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease on Sept. 14 and the senator stayed in quarantine for two weeks "without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time." "He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor," the statement said. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have also tested positive for Covid-19.







China's Xi Jinping wishes Trump a speedy recovery China's leader, Xi Jinping, wished President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery in a message Saturday. Xi said after learning Trump and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19, he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extended sympathy to them and wished them a speedy recovery, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency. The two leaders have had a turbulent relationship. Trump previously called Xi a "friend" but has since clashed with China on issues of trade, the coronavirus, Hong Kong's autonomy and human rights abuses toward its Uighur Muslim minority. Xi's message strikes a more diplomatic tone than state-owned Chinese media, which had a whiff of schadenfreude Friday as it accused Trump of paying a personal price for playing down the pandemic. World leaders including North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin also extended their well wishes to Trump. China's President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Fred Dufour / AFP via Getty Images file






