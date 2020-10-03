SEE NEW POSTS

Source: Trump's health contradicts doctors' optimism A source familiar with President Donald Trump's health contradicted the optimistic outlook that the president's physicians offered Saturday morning. "The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source said in a statement provided to the White House press pool. The pool is a small group of reporters who travel with the president on behalf of all the news outlets who cover the White House. The source's comments were not provided to NBC News directly. Share this -







Schumer: Senate GOP decision to move forward with Barrett's confirmation is 'dangerous' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Senate Republicans on Saturday for moving forward with the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Schumer's statement came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that the Senate would recess until Oct. 19 but still move forward with Barrett's confirmation hearings. "The decision to recess the Senate for two weeks after at least three Republican Senators have tested positive for COVID-19 makes clear that the Senate cannot proceed with business as usual as the virus continues to run rampant," Schumer said. "If It’s too dangerous to have the Senate in session it is also too dangerous for committee hearings to continue," he said. "Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham’s monomaniacal drive to confirm Judge Barrett at all costs needlessly threatens the health and safety of Senators, staff, and all those who work in the Capitol complex." Share this -







'I am feeling well!': Trump gives update on Twitter Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020 Share this -







White House official says Conley misrepresented timeline of Trump's diagnosis After Dr. Sean Conley created significant confusion on the timeline of President Donald Trump's diagnosis, telling reporters Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis now," a White House official said Conley meant that Trump was on Day 3 of the illness. The official said the diagnosis was made Thursday night, making Saturday the third day into his diagnosis. The White House official also said Conley misspoke when he said Trump had been administered a Covid-19 treatment from Regeneron 48 hours ago. It was given to Trump later Thursday night, according to the official. The timeline of Trump's diagnosis is important. Trump notified the public that he had tested positive just before 1 a.m. Eastern on Friday. He held campaign events on Wednesday and Thursday. Share this -







The questions Trump's doctor evaded at the Walter Reed briefing Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump's White House physician, dodged several key questions Saturday as he briefed a small group of reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president is being treated. Has he been on any supplemental oxygen? Conley was pressed several times to answer this question. He repeatedly said Trump was not receiving oxygen Saturday morning and eventually said, "Thursday, no oxygen, none at this moment, and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen." Conley, however, would not say whether Trump previously received oxygen at the White House.

Conley was pressed several times to answer this question. He repeatedly said Trump was not receiving oxygen Saturday morning and eventually said, "Thursday, no oxygen, none at this moment, and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen." Conley, however, would not say whether Trump previously received oxygen at the White House. When was the president's last negative test? Conley said he's "not going to get into testing going back."

Conley said he's "not going to get into testing going back." Has the president had any lung damage? "We're following all of that. We do daily ultrasounds. We do daily lab work. The team is tracking all of that," said Conley, who, when pressed again to answer the question, said he wouldn't get into their findings.

"We're following all of that. We do daily ultrasounds. We do daily lab work. The team is tracking all of that," said Conley, who, when pressed again to answer the question, said he wouldn't get into their findings. How was the president infected and when did it happen? Conley declined to answer these questions.

Conley declined to answer these questions. What was Trump's fever when he had it? Conley said the president has been fever-free over the last 24 hours. He said Trump had a fever Thursday into Friday but he would "rather not give any specific numbers" when asked for Trump's actual temperature when he had the fever. Share this -







McConnell announces the Senate will not return until Oct. 19, Barrett confirmation hearings to go on as planned After news that three GOP senators tested positive for Covid-19, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced in a statement Saturday that the Senate will not come back into session until Oct. 19. "On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th," McConnell said. The Senate had originally been scheduled to return to Washington next week. The confirmation hearing process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett will go on as planned, however, with the Senate Judiciary Committee convening on Oct. 12, McConnell said. "The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair, and historically supported confirmation process previously laid out by Chairman Graham," he said. McConnell, R-Ky., also said that "all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings," which can be done virtually. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, two members of the panel, announced Friday that they tested positive for the coronavirus. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who does not sit on the committee, announced Saturday that he, too, has tested positive for the disease. Share this -







Trump's physician raises questions over diagnosis timeline Dr. Sean Conley raised some significant questions as to when President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus. "He's 72 hours into his diagnosis now," Conley said Saturday morning. However, it has only been 36 hours since Trump notified the public that he had tested positive. According to Conley's timeline, Trump would have been diagnosed sometime Wednesday. If Conley's timeline holds, it would mean Trump withheld his diagnosis from the public for more than 24 hours and that he attended a private fundraiser at his New Jersey resort Thursday afternoon and a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday knowing he was ill. Share this -







Doctors say no estimated date for when Trump can leave hospital "I don't want to put a hard date on that," President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Saturday morning when asked by reporters when the president could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Conley emphasized that Trump was doing "well" but, given the course of the illness, it was too soon to say if the president was out of the woods. Share this -







Attorney General William Barr tests negative this morning Attorney General William Barr was tested for coronavirus again Saturday morning and, according to a Justice Department spokesperson, tested negative. Share this -





