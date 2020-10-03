President Donald Trump's physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference Saturday morning after the president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday night.
The doctors offered different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment. They also painted an optimistic picture of the president's health, which was almost immediately contradicted by a White House source who described the president's vitals over the past 24 hours as "very concerning."
Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has thrown his campaign into confusion with four weeks before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators, and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Live Blog
Tensions building outside Walter Reed
A tense, circus-like situation has developed outside the entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center between President Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters.
At one point, NBC News witnessed a minor physical altercation between an anti-Trump protester and a maskless Trump supporter carrying a Trump sign. It was unclear who started it, but they took a few swings at each other and screamed before police eventually showed up. It did not appear that anyone was injured. We have not seen any arrests.
“We can’t hear you, you might want to take your mask off, come on,” one Trump supporter is shouting through a megaphone.
Both local police and military police are now on hand.
In addition to shouting at each other, both the pro-Trump people and the anti-Trump people have been driving back and forth along Rockville Pike, where the media is set up on the sidewalk, honking their horns and occasionally screaming at reporters.
There are about 50 or so people gathered currently, mostly Trump supporters, some with signs wishing the president a speedy recovery. A few have signs saying coronavirus is a hoax.
The anti-Trump protesters have signs with profane references to Trump.
Drugmaker says White House doctor described Trump treatment inaccurately
Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley's statement today — and yesterday — described one of the president's coronavirus treatments as a polyclonal antibody cocktail, but the makers of the drug therapy told NBC News in an email that's the wrong term for the treatment.
"It is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies — meaning each was produced by making identical copies, or clones, of an antibody gene in a single B cell. Polyclonal antibody cocktails refer to antibodies made by mixtures of B cells," Regeneron spokesman Alexandra Bowie said.
Conley also misspelled the drug in a memo detailing the president's treatment; it is Regeneron, not Regeron.
Tracking Covid-19 infections among President Donald Trump's contacts
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is the latest person who has recently interacted with President Donald Trump to announce a positive test result.
What we know: Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed. Theirs are the latest high-profile cases among members of the White House, Congress and Trump campaign and follow a handful of other heads of state who have tested positive.
What we don’t know: how far among Trump’s contacts and confidants the disease spread before and after the president became infected.
NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. Note that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean a person is off the hook for Covid-19. The table will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
George Conway says if not for reporter, he might still be treating wife for a cold
George Conway, the husband of former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway, tweeted Saturday that if it were not for the Bloomberg News reporter who first reported on the Covid-19 outbreak in the White House, he may not know his wife contracted the disease.
Kellyanne Conway announced she had tested positive on Friday, becoming one of a handful of Republicans to be diagnosed with the virus after attending a White House event on Saturday in honor of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
George Conway has been one of the loudest Trump critics, and the president has often shot back at him on Twitter.
Trump’s doctor says he not on oxygen supplementation ‘right now’Oct. 3, 202004:03
Trump's physician walks back earlier statements, tries to clear up diagnosis timeline
Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump's physician, clarified comments from earlier Saturday when doctors stated that the president was "72 hours" into his diagnosis and had begun treatment "48 hours ago."
"This morning while summarizing the President’s health, I incorrectly use the term 'seventy two hours' instead of 'day three' and 'forty eight hours' instead of 'day two' with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy," Conley wrote in a statement.
While Conley did say during the press conference that Trump was "72 hours" into his diagnosis, he did not make the comment about starting treatment "48 hours ago." Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another physician at the news conference, made those remarks.
"The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd," Conley added.
Conley's statements earlier in the day created a cloud of confusion, raising questions as to whether the president had withheld his diagnosis from the public for more than 24 hours and whether he had continued to hold campaign events knowing he was ill.
Trump calls for another stimulus package as he's being treated for Covid-19
President Donald Trump called for a coronavirus relief package Saturday as he was being treated for Covid-19 himself.
"OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!" Trump tweeted.
Congressional negotiators have been deadlocked with the Trump administration for months over another relief package or stimulus.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently restarted their talks this week, but they are still hashing out their differences.
Source: Trump's health contradicts doctors' optimism
A source familiar with President Donald Trump's health contradicted the optimistic outlook that the president's physicians offered Saturday morning.
"The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source said in a statement provided to the White House press pool.
The pool is a small group of reporters who travel with the president on behalf of all the news outlets who cover the White House. The source's comments were not provided to NBC News directly.
Schumer: Senate GOP decision to move forward with Barrett's confirmation is 'dangerous'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Senate Republicans on Saturday for moving forward with the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Schumer's statement came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that the Senate would recess until Oct. 19 but still move forward with Barrett's confirmation hearings.
"The decision to recess the Senate for two weeks after at least three Republican Senators have tested positive for COVID-19 makes clear that the Senate cannot proceed with business as usual as the virus continues to run rampant," Schumer said.
"If It’s too dangerous to have the Senate in session it is also too dangerous for committee hearings to continue," he said. "Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham’s monomaniacal drive to confirm Judge Barrett at all costs needlessly threatens the health and safety of Senators, staff, and all those who work in the Capitol complex."
'I am feeling well!': Trump gives update on Twitter
White House official says Conley misrepresented timeline of Trump's diagnosis
After Dr. Sean Conley created significant confusion on the timeline of President Donald Trump's diagnosis, telling reporters Trump was "72 hours into the diagnosis now," a White House official said Conley meant that Trump was on Day 3 of the illness.
The official said the diagnosis was made Thursday night, making Saturday the third day into his diagnosis.
The White House official also said Conley misspoke when he said Trump had been administered a Covid-19 treatment from Regeneron 48 hours ago. It was given to Trump later Thursday night, according to the official.
The timeline of Trump's diagnosis is important.
Trump notified the public that he had tested positive just before 1 a.m. Eastern on Friday. He held campaign events on Wednesday and Thursday.