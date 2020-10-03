'Nightmare scenario': Trump campaign confronts daunting task of making up ground

SEE NEW POSTS

Dems say moving forward with Barrett's confirmation 'threatens the health and safety' of members All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on the panel's Republican chairman, Lindsey Graham, to hold off on the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body," the senators wrote in a letter to Graham that was spearheaded by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. They also wrote that holding a remote hearing for a Supreme Court nomination is "not an adequate substitute." Conducting the hearings virtually "ignores the gravity of our constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on lifetime appointments, particularly those to the nation's highest court." On Saturday, Senate Republicans signaled that they would move forward with the hearings the week of Oct. 12 despite three GOP senators, including two who are members of the committee, testing positive for Covid-19.







Tensions building outside Walter Reed A tense, circus-like situation has developed outside the entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center between President Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters. At one point, NBC News witnessed a minor physical altercation between an anti-Trump protester and a maskless Trump supporter carrying a Trump sign. It was unclear who started it, but they took a few swings at each other and screamed before police eventually showed up. It did not appear that anyone was injured. We have not seen any arrests. "We can't hear you, you might want to take your mask off, come on," one Trump supporter is shouting through a megaphone. Both local police and military police are now on hand. In addition to shouting at each other, both the pro-Trump people and the anti-Trump people have been driving back and forth along Rockville Pike, where the media is set up on the sidewalk, honking their horns and occasionally screaming at reporters. There are about 50 or so people gathered currently, mostly Trump supporters, some with signs wishing the president a speedy recovery. A few have signs saying coronavirus is a hoax. The anti-Trump protesters have signs with profane references to Trump.







Drugmaker says White House doctor described Trump treatment inaccurately Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley's statement today — and yesterday — described one of the president's coronavirus treatments as a polyclonal antibody cocktail, but the makers of the drug therapy told NBC News in an email that's the wrong term for the treatment. "It is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies — meaning each was produced by making identical copies, or clones, of an antibody gene in a single B cell. Polyclonal antibody cocktails refer to antibodies made by mixtures of B cells," Regeneron spokesman Alexandra Bowie said. Conley also misspelled the drug in a memo detailing the president's treatment; it is Regeneron, not Regeron.







George Conway says if not for reporter, he might still be treating wife for a cold George Conway, the husband of former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway, tweeted Saturday that if it were not for the Bloomberg News reporter who first reported on the Covid-19 outbreak in the White House, he may not know his wife contracted the disease. Kellyanne Conway announced she had tested positive on Friday, becoming one of a handful of Republicans to be diagnosed with the virus after attending a White House event on Saturday in honor of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. George Conway has been one of the loudest Trump critics, and the president has often shot back at him on Twitter. And I would be out at CVS getting more Theraflu for my wife for what we would have thought was a cold. https://t.co/mhSbTZFmDv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2020







Trump's physician walks back earlier statements, tries to clear up diagnosis timeline Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump's physician, clarified comments from earlier Saturday when doctors stated that the president was "72 hours" into his diagnosis and had begun treatment "48 hours ago." "This morning while summarizing the President's health, I incorrectly use the term 'seventy two hours' instead of 'day three' and 'forty eight hours' instead of 'day two' with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy," Conley wrote in a statement. While Conley did say during the press conference that Trump was "72 hours" into his diagnosis, he did not make the comment about starting treatment "48 hours ago." Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another physician at the news conference, made those remarks. "The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron's antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd," Conley added. Conley's statements earlier in the day created a cloud of confusion, raising questions as to whether the president had withheld his diagnosis from the public for more than 24 hours and whether he had continued to hold campaign events knowing he was ill.







Trump calls for another stimulus package as he's being treated for Covid-19 President Donald Trump called for a coronavirus relief package Saturday as he was being treated for Covid-19 himself. "OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!" Trump tweeted. Congressional negotiators have been deadlocked with the Trump administration for months over another relief package or stimulus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently restarted their talks this week, but they are still hashing out their differences.







Source: Trump's health contradicts doctors' optimism A source familiar with President Donald Trump's health contradicted the optimistic outlook that the president's physicians offered Saturday morning. "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source said in a statement provided to the White House press pool. The pool is a small group of reporters who travel with the president on behalf of all the news outlets who cover the White House. The source's comments were not provided to NBC News directly.






