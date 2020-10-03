SEE NEW POSTS

Christie hospitalized after testing positive for Covid Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. "In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie said in a statement. Christie, a close ally of President Trump, was part of debate prep ahead of the first presidential debate last week. Christie was at the White House last Saturday for the event announcing Trump's Supreme Court nominee and he was also at the White House on Sunday for a press conference. Last Sunday in the WH briefing room, the president and ⁦@GovChristie⁩ now both positive for covid-19. ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ says he has tested negative. pic.twitter.com/uRhSrfjLbv — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 3, 2020 Share this -







White House official says Trump tested positive after N.J. fundraiser A White House official said Saturday afternoon that President Trump first tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after returning to Washington from a fundraiser at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. Reporters were given conflicting information on Trump's diagnosis and treatment timeline, forcing the White House to spend much of Saturday working to clarify. The tick-tock of Trump's diagnosis, which is still unclear, is particularly important because he held campaign events on Wednesday and Thursday where he interacted with people in-person. Share this -







Trump campaign vows it will stay in full-motion with key players The president's re-election campaign announced "Operation MAGA," on Saturday, an effort to continue campaigning while the candidate is hospitalized. The campaign will host virtual events until Wednesday's vice presidential debate, after which Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump will begin campaigning on the ground in "key states." “Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our commander-in-chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, who has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Share this -







McConnell says he had another call with Trump Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he’s feeling good. We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families. Let’s keep our President & First Lady in our prayers. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 3, 2020 Share this -







Dems say moving forward with Barrett's confirmation 'threatens the health and safety' of members All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on the panel's Republican chairman, Lindsey Graham, to hold off on the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” the senators wrote in a letter to Graham that was spearheaded by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. They also wrote that holding a remote hearing for a Supreme Court nomination is "not an adequate substitute." Conducting the hearings virtually "ignores the gravity of our constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on lifetime appointments, particularly those to the nation’s highest court." On Saturday, Senate Republicans signaled that they would move forward with the hearings the week of Oct. 12 despite three GOP senators, including two who are members of the committee, testing positive for Covid-19. Share this -







Tensions building outside Walter Reed A tense, circus-like situation has developed outside the entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center between President Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters. At one point, NBC News witnessed a minor physical altercation between an anti-Trump protester and a maskless Trump supporter carrying a Trump sign. It was unclear who started it, but they took a few swings at each other and screamed before police eventually showed up. It did not appear that anyone was injured. We have not seen any arrests. “We can’t hear you, you might want to take your mask off, come on,” one Trump supporter is shouting through a megaphone. Both local police and military police are now on hand. In addition to shouting at each other, both the pro-Trump people and the anti-Trump people have been driving back and forth along Rockville Pike, where the media is set up on the sidewalk, honking their horns and occasionally screaming at reporters. There are about 50 or so people gathered currently, mostly Trump supporters, some with signs wishing the president a speedy recovery. A few have signs saying coronavirus is a hoax. The anti-Trump protesters have signs with profane references to Trump. Share this -







Drugmaker says White House doctor described Trump treatment inaccurately Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley's statement today — and yesterday — described one of the president's coronavirus treatments as a polyclonal antibody cocktail, but the makers of the drug therapy told NBC News in an email that's the wrong term for the treatment. "It is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies — meaning each was produced by making identical copies, or clones, of an antibody gene in a single B cell. Polyclonal antibody cocktails refer to antibodies made by mixtures of B cells," Regeneron spokesman Alexandra Bowie said. Conley also misspelled the drug in a memo detailing the president's treatment; it is Regeneron, not Regeron. Share this -





