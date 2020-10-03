SEE NEW POSTS

Trump in first video from hospital: 'I feel much better now' "I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a four-minute video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening. "I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started." Trump said that first lady Melania Trump was "handling it very nicely." pic.twitter.com/gvIPuYtTZG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020 Although Trump and his allies have projected an image of a president largely unaffected by the coronavirus, at times contradicting what White House officials have said about Trump's health, the president did acknowledge in his video that the next few days of the virus would be critical. "You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days. Share this -







Sen. Tillis has 'mild symptoms' North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — who attended the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination announcement at the White House last week — has 'mild symptoms' after confirming on Friday he tested positive for Covid-19. “Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home in North Carolina and has mild symptoms, no fever, and he is in great spirits. Thom and his wife Susan are grateful for the prayers and well wishes they've received from North Carolinians,” a spokesperson said. Share this -







Biden has not been tested today Joe Biden said that he had not been tested for the coronavirus Saturday, but that he will receive one Sunday morning. The last time he was tested was Friday when he received two negative confirmations. Share this -







Photos: Trump supporters and protesters gather outside of Walter Reed Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday. Alex Edelman / Getty Images Lewis Bracy holds protest signs while standing near supporters of President Donald Trump near Walter Reed on Saturday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Christie hospitalized after testing positive for Covid Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. "In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie said in a statement. Christie, a close ally of President Trump, was part of debate prep ahead of the first presidential debate last week. Christie was at the White House last Saturday for the event announcing Trump's Supreme Court nominee and he was also at the White House on Sunday for a press conference. Last Sunday in the WH briefing room, the president and ⁦@GovChristie⁩ now both positive for covid-19. ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ says he has tested negative. pic.twitter.com/uRhSrfjLbv — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 3, 2020 Share this -







White House official says Trump tested positive after N.J. fundraiser A White House official said Saturday afternoon that President Trump first tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after returning to Washington from a fundraiser at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. Reporters were given conflicting information on Trump's diagnosis and treatment timeline, forcing the White House to spend much of Saturday working to clarify. The tick-tock of Trump's diagnosis, which is still unclear, is particularly important because he held campaign events on Wednesday and Thursday where he interacted with people in-person. Share this -







Trump campaign vows it will stay in full-motion with key players The president's re-election campaign announced "Operation MAGA," on Saturday, an effort to continue campaigning while the candidate is hospitalized. The campaign will host virtual events until Wednesday's vice presidential debate, after which Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump will begin campaigning on the ground in "key states." “Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our commander-in-chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, who has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Share this -







McConnell says he had another call with Trump Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he’s feeling good. We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families. Let’s keep our President & First Lady in our prayers. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 3, 2020 Share this -







Dems say moving forward with Barrett's confirmation 'threatens the health and safety' of members All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on the panel's Republican chairman, Lindsey Graham, to hold off on the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” the senators wrote in a letter to Graham that was spearheaded by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. They also wrote that holding a remote hearing for a Supreme Court nomination is "not an adequate substitute." Conducting the hearings virtually "ignores the gravity of our constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on lifetime appointments, particularly those to the nation’s highest court." On Saturday, Senate Republicans signaled that they would move forward with the hearings the week of Oct. 12 despite three GOP senators, including two who are members of the committee, testing positive for Covid-19. Share this -





