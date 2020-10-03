President Donald Trump's physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference Saturday morning after the president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday night.
The doctors offered different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment. They also painted an optimistic picture of the president's health, which was almost immediately contradicted by a White House source who described the president's vitals over the past 24 hours as "very concerning."
Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has thrown his campaign into confusion with four weeks before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators, and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Live Blog
Trump in first video from hospital: 'I feel much better now'
"I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a four-minute video posted to his Twitter account Saturday evening.
"I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started."
Trump said that first lady Melania Trump was "handling it very nicely."
Although Trump and his allies have projected an image of a president largely unaffected by the coronavirus, at times contradicting what White House officials have said about Trump's health, the president did acknowledge in his video that the next few days of the virus would be critical.
"You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test. So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.
Sen. Tillis has 'mild symptoms'
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — who attended the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination announcement at the White House last week — has 'mild symptoms' after confirming on Friday he tested positive for Covid-19.
“Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home in North Carolina and has mild symptoms, no fever, and he is in great spirits. Thom and his wife Susan are grateful for the prayers and well wishes they've received from North Carolinians,” a spokesperson said.
Biden has not been tested today
Joe Biden said that he had not been tested for the coronavirus Saturday, but that he will receive one Sunday morning. The last time he was tested was Friday when he received two negative confirmations.
Photos: Trump supporters and protesters gather outside of Walter Reed
Christie hospitalized after testing positive for Covid
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie said in a statement.
Christie, a close ally of President Trump, was part of debate prep ahead of the first presidential debate last week. Christie was at the White House last Saturday for the event announcing Trump's Supreme Court nominee and he was also at the White House on Sunday for a press conference.
White House official says Trump tested positive after N.J. fundraiser
A White House official said Saturday afternoon that President Trump first tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after returning to Washington from a fundraiser at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Reporters were given conflicting information on Trump's diagnosis and treatment timeline, forcing the White House to spend much of Saturday working to clarify. The tick-tock of Trump's diagnosis, which is still unclear, is particularly important because he held campaign events on Wednesday and Thursday where he interacted with people in-person.
Trump campaign vows it will stay in full-motion with key players
The president's re-election campaign announced "Operation MAGA," on Saturday, an effort to continue campaigning while the candidate is hospitalized.
The campaign will host virtual events until Wednesday's vice presidential debate, after which Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump will begin campaigning on the ground in "key states."
“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our commander-in-chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, who has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
McConnell says he had another call with Trump
'Nightmare scenario': Trump campaign confronts daunting task of making up ground
President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has been an earthquake for his campaign, leaving some Republicans to worry that the election is slipping away.
The president's wishful assertions that the virus would disappear have been shattered. If it wasn't clear enough, it is now: The election will be about the coronavirus.
Trump's iconic campaign rallies are canceled, depriving him of one of his best chances to recruit new supporters and excite his old ones, while placing a brighter spotlight on his history of rarely wearing a mask and downplaying the severity of the virus.
Although he has an advantage with voters over Joe Biden on who would best handle the economy, surveys show the country trusts the former vice president by wide margins on managing the coronavirus and the health care system. The president's infection adds new scrutiny to his management of the virus, which has been his political Achilles' heel.
Click here for the full story.
Dems say moving forward with Barrett's confirmation 'threatens the health and safety' of members
All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on the panel's Republican chairman, Lindsey Graham, to hold off on the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
"To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” the senators wrote in a letter to Graham that was spearheaded by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
They also wrote that holding a remote hearing for a Supreme Court nomination is "not an adequate substitute." Conducting the hearings virtually "ignores the gravity of our constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on lifetime appointments, particularly those to the nation’s highest court."
On Saturday, Senate Republicans signaled that they would move forward with the hearings the week of Oct. 12 despite three GOP senators, including two who are members of the committee, testing positive for Covid-19.
Tensions building outside Walter Reed
A tense, circus-like situation has developed outside the entrance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center between President Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters.
At one point, NBC News witnessed a minor physical altercation between an anti-Trump protester and a maskless Trump supporter carrying a Trump sign. It was unclear who started it, but they took a few swings at each other and screamed before police eventually showed up. It did not appear that anyone was injured. We have not seen any arrests.
“We can’t hear you, you might want to take your mask off, come on,” one Trump supporter is shouting through a megaphone.
Both local police and military police are now on hand.
In addition to shouting at each other, both the pro-Trump people and the anti-Trump people have been driving back and forth along Rockville Pike, where the media is set up on the sidewalk, honking their horns and occasionally screaming at reporters.
There are about 50 or so people gathered currently, mostly Trump supporters, some with signs wishing the president a speedy recovery. A few have signs saying coronavirus is a hoax.
The anti-Trump protesters have signs with profane references to Trump.