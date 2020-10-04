Ivanka Trump tweets photo of her dad at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, as doctors continued to treat him for Covid-19.

The message from his hospital suite came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.

They also painted an optimistic picture of the president's health, which was almost immediately contradicted by Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told reporters outside the hospital that the president went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against the virus.

Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has thrown his campaign into confusion with four weeks before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators, and campaign manager Bill Stepien.

