Chuck Todd: 'White House would not provide a doctor or a senior' official to discuss Trump



“We should note, the White House would not provide a doctor or a senior White House official to offer an update on the president’s condition.” pic.twitter.com/NQ4APW0edl — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 4, 2020 Share this -







Biden criticizes Trump's handling of coronavirus Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves the Queen Theater after a virtual town hall in Wilmington, Del. on Saturday. Andrew Harnik / AP Democratic nominee Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic at a virtual town hall on Saturday. Speaking to members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Biden questioned the president's tactics when asked about why the Department of Transportation had not provided enough protective equipment to transit workers. “If that's not the president's responsibility, what the hell--what the heck is his responsibility?" Biden said. "‘Not my fault. I have no responsibility,’” Biden added, mocking Trump. He also called it “unconscionable” that transit workers still have not received adequate personal protection equipment. His comments came after his campaign official confirmed to NBC News that the campaign is pulling all of its negative advertising from their rotation of paid media given the president's diagnosis. Share this -







Billboard offering support put up in Israel Oded Balilty / AP A large billboard offering support to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has been put up in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. "God bless you, Donald & Melania" the sign which features images of the presidential couple reads. It was erected after the news Trump and wife had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Share this -







President Trump 'is going to be fine,' U.K.'s Johnson says Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived a serious bout of Covid-19 earlier this year, said he was optimistic about President Donald Trump's recovery. “I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine, he has got the best possible care,” Johnson told the BBC, adding that “the most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice." Share this -







White House shares photos of Trump working at Walter Reed WHITE HOUSE / Reuters The White House has released several photos of President Donald Trump working in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated, on Saturday. Share this -







Jill Biden says she is praying for President, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden, speaks during a campaign event at Utepils Brewery in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, said she and her husband were praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to make a quick and full recovery from Covid-19, at a campaign event in Minneapolis on Saturday. Biden said it was not "a matter of politics,” but about health and respect. Share this -







Ivanka Trump tweets photo of her dad at Walter Reed Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020 Share this -







'We were real concerned,' says White House chief of staff of Trump's condition on Friday White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump's condition took a turn for the worse Friday when his blood oxygen level suddenly dropped. In the interview Saturday, Meadows described a more alarming situation than was previously disclosed by Trump or his team, which has attempted to downplay the president's battle with the coronavirus. “Yesterday we were real concerned," Meadows said. "He had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly." Trump's condition has improved since he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, and doctors were cautiously optimistic that this health would continue to improve. "He's a fighter, as we all know," Meadows said. "He's not out of the woods. The next 48 hours or so, with the history of this virus, we know can be tough. But he made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us ... were very concerned." Share this -





