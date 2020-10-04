DeWine says White House has not reached out over post-debate contact tracing

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday that the White House has not reached out to him about contact tracing following Trump's appearance in Cleveland for the first presidential debate just days before announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Well, they have not reached out to me," DeWine, a Republican, told CNN's "State of the Union." "Now, I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day, who gave me an update, gave me a report. So, I don't know whether they have reached out to the Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no."

On Tuesday, the president's family refused to wear masks inside the debate hall, declining face coverings offered by Cleveland Clinic staff despite rules mandating mask-wearing. Cleveland officials have traced 11 positive coronavirus tests to the debate as of Friday. Trump and first lady Melania Trump have become stricken with the virus while Biden has so far tested negative.

DeWine said the president's infection "should be kind of an alert to everybody that anybody can get the virus."

"Even the president of the United States can get the virus," he said. "And so we ought to use this, and simply just learn from it. And so people who, maybe who have not worn masks in the past, I'm hoping that they will look at this and say, look, the president can get it, I can get it, it can happen to anybody."

"Look, do I wish the president had worn a mask all the time? Of course. You know, of course," DeWine said.