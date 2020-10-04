President Donald Trump said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, as doctors continued to treat him for Covid-19.
The message from his hospital suite came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.
They also painted an optimistic picture of the president's health, which was almost immediately contradicted by Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told reporters outside the hospital that the president went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against the virus.
Trump's diagnosis has thrust his campaign into uncertainty with weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
DeWine says White House has not reached out over post-debate contact tracing
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday that the White House has not reached out to him about contact tracing following Trump's appearance in Cleveland for the first presidential debate just days before announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.
"Well, they have not reached out to me," DeWine, a Republican, told CNN's "State of the Union." "Now, I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day, who gave me an update, gave me a report. So, I don't know whether they have reached out to the Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no."
On Tuesday, the president's family refused to wear masks inside the debate hall, declining face coverings offered by Cleveland Clinic staff despite rules mandating mask-wearing. Cleveland officials have traced 11 positive coronavirus tests to the debate as of Friday. Trump and first lady Melania Trump have become stricken with the virus while Biden has so far tested negative.
DeWine said the president's infection "should be kind of an alert to everybody that anybody can get the virus."
"Even the president of the United States can get the virus," he said. "And so we ought to use this, and simply just learn from it. And so people who, maybe who have not worn masks in the past, I'm hoping that they will look at this and say, look, the president can get it, I can get it, it can happen to anybody."
"Look, do I wish the president had worn a mask all the time? Of course. You know, of course," DeWine said.
Trump campaign aide defends decision to attend N.J. fundraiser
A top aide to President Trump defended the president’s decision to travel to a campaign fundraiser last week after learning that another top aide had tested positive for Covid-19 — a trip that came hours before Trump learned that he had contracted the virus
Jason Miller, the Trump campaign’s senior adviser, told “Meet the Press” that Trump still traveled to the fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club because he and those around him are regularly tested for coronavirus, and at that point, the president hadn't tested positive.
But by the time Trump attended the fundraiser, one close aide had tested positive for Covid-19 — Hope Hicks, who traveled with the president on Air Force One Wednesday evening. It was during that trip that Hicks quarantined herself on the plane after feeling unwell.
Chuck Todd: 'White House would not provide a doctor or a senior' official to discuss Trump
Biden's national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate in NBC News/WSJ poll
Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate, with voters saying by a 2-to-1 margin that Biden has the better temperament to be president, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
The poll was conducted in the two days after the unruly and insult-filled Sept. 29 debate, but before Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Biden criticizes Trump's handling of coronavirus
Democratic nominee Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic at a virtual town hall on Saturday.
Speaking to members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Biden questioned the president's tactics when asked about why the Department of Transportation had not provided enough protective equipment to transit workers.
“If that's not the president's responsibility, what the hell--what the heck is his responsibility?" Biden said.
"‘Not my fault. I have no responsibility,’” Biden added, mocking Trump.
He also called it “unconscionable” that transit workers still have not received adequate personal protection equipment.
His comments came after his campaign official confirmed to NBC News that the campaign is pulling all of its negative advertising from their rotation of paid media given the president's diagnosis.
Billboard offering support put up in Israel
A large billboard offering support to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has been put up in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.
"God bless you, Donald & Melania" the sign which features images of the presidential couple reads.
It was erected after the news Trump and wife had both tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump 'is going to be fine,' U.K.'s Johnson says
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived a serious bout of Covid-19 earlier this year, said he was optimistic about President Donald Trump's recovery.
“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine, he has got the best possible care,” Johnson told the BBC, adding that “the most important thing to do is follow his doctors’ advice."
White House shares photos of Trump working at Walter Reed
The White House has released several photos of President Donald Trump working in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated, on Saturday.
Jill Biden says she is praying for President, First Lady
Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, said she and her husband were praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to make a quick and full recovery from Covid-19, at a campaign event in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Biden said it was not "a matter of politics,” but about health and respect.
'Saturday Night Live' tackles Trump's condition and coronavirus woes
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 46th season by facing leadership turmoil set off when President Donald Trump announced that he has COVID-19.
"President Trump's in the hospital from Covid, and I just want to say my heart goes out to Covid," said comedian Chris Rock, who hosted the show that was produced with social distancing and mask-wearing behind the scenes.
The show opened with Tuesday's contentious and chaotic debate between Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, and election challenger Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey.
"I’d like to begin with a list of complaints. People are mean to me," Baldwin's Trump said. He then says the coronavirus is a "hoax."
"That statement is something that will probably come back to haunt me this week," he added.
