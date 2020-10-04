SEE NEW POSTS

Pelosi says she hasn't been briefed on Trump's condition House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line for the presidency, said she has not been briefed on President Donald Trump's condition since he has tested positive for Covid-19 and been hospitalized. "We're getting our information the way everyone else is — in the media," Pelosi, D-Calif., told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.







Top Trump campaign official ridicules Biden's mask-wearing A top adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday ridiculed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's mask-wearing even as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with Covid-19. Speaking with ABC's "This Week," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller was asked about Trump's comments on masks at Tuesday's debate. Trump ridiculed Biden for frequently wearing a mask in public and defended having large rallies with many maskless attendees. Miller claimed the campaign "hasn't been cavalier at all" about the virus, pointing to temperature checks and mask giveaways, but criticized Biden for his frequent mask-wearing. "Too often he has used it as a prop," he said. "Mask is very important but even if — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and he could still have the mask on. That's not gonna change anything that's out there." "We can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives," Miller said, mentioning what's been a Republican point of mockery of Biden for holding virtual events during the pandemic. "We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on. ... You can't just stay hidden in your basement the entire time." Read more here.







Walter Reed Medical Center: Inside the storied hospital where Trump is being treated The medical center where President Donald Trump is being treated for the Covid-19 is a world-class facility that's been specifically tailored to tend to the commander in chief. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, is a sprawling 243-acre complex about 9 miles from the White House that includes a presidential suite, a first lady's suite and a self-contained area where the president and a small group, including the White House physician, can live and work. The area, which unlike the rest of the facility is controlled by the White House, has its own intensive care unit, kitchen, dining room and several sitting rooms, including at least one secure room that can be used as a conference room or office. Read more about the medical center.







Trump's personal aide tests positive for virus Nick Luna, President Trump's personal aide or "body man," has tested positive for Covid-19, two people familiar with the diagnosis told NBC News. Luna is the latest member of Trump's inner-circle to contract the virus. The aide, who serves as director of Oval Office operations, travels frequently with the president and is almost always in proximity to him. This past week, Luna accompanied Trump to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first presidential debate and to Minnesota for his rally on Wednesday.







DeWine says White House has not reached out over post-debate contact tracing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday that the White House has not reached out to him about contact tracing following Trump's appearance in Cleveland for the first presidential debate just days before announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19. "Well, they have not reached out to me," DeWine, a Republican, told CNN's "State of the Union." "Now, I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day, who gave me an update, gave me a report. So, I don't know whether they have reached out to the Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no." On Tuesday, the president's family refused to wear masks inside the debate hall, declining face coverings offered by Cleveland Clinic staff despite rules mandating mask-wearing. Cleveland officials have traced 11 positive coronavirus tests to the debate as of Friday. Trump and first lady Melania Trump have become stricken with the virus while Biden has so far tested negative. DeWine said the president's infection "should be kind of an alert to everybody that anybody can get the virus." "Even the president of the United States can get the virus," he said. "And so we ought to use this, and simply just learn from it. And so people who, maybe who have not worn masks in the past, I'm hoping that they will look at this and say, look, the president can get it, I can get it, it can happen to anybody." "Look, do I wish the president had worn a mask all the time? Of course. You know, of course," DeWine said.







Chuck Todd: 'White House would not provide a doctor or a senior' official to discuss Trump WATCH: @chucktodd begins interview with Trump campaign adviser. #IfItsSunday #MTP



— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 4, 2020







Biden criticizes Trump's handling of coronavirus Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves the Queen Theater after a virtual town hall in Wilmington, Del. on Saturday. Andrew Harnik / AP Democratic nominee Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic at a virtual town hall on Saturday. Speaking to members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Biden questioned the president's tactics when asked about why the Department of Transportation had not provided enough protective equipment to transit workers. "If that's not the president's responsibility, what the hell--what the heck is his responsibility?" Biden said. "'Not my fault. I have no responsibility,'" Biden added, mocking Trump. He also called it "unconscionable" that transit workers still have not received adequate personal protection equipment. His comments came after his campaign official confirmed to NBC News that the campaign is pulling all of its negative advertising from their rotation of paid media given the president's diagnosis.






