Doctors say Trump on steroid therapy, health improving after brief 'episodes' President Donald Trump's medical team said Sunday in a press conference that Trump's conditions were improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend and he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases. "Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course particularly when a patient is so closely watched," said Dr. Sean Conley, a White House physician. Walter Reed physicians outline latest Trump treatment, talk discharge timeline Oct. 4, 2020 09:19 Dr. Sean Dooley said that Trump has remained without a fever since Friday morning and that his vital signs are stable. Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, the doctors said. Trump's doctors said that the president was on dexamethasone, the steroid used for the sickest Covid-19 patients. The medical team said the president took his first dose of the drug on Saturday and would remain on it for the "time being." Read more here.







Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 think Trump didn't take risk of catching Covid-19 seriously enough An online ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed that 72 percent of Americans felt President Donald Trump did not take the risk of catching Covid-19 seriously enough or take the appropriate precautions for his own health. That included 43 percent of Republicans and roughly 95 percent of Democrats. The survey of 506 adults was conducted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points.







O'Brien: Trump transferring power is 'not something on the table at this point' National security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that a transfer of power from President Donald Trump to Vice President Mike Pence is "not something on the table at this point." But he added, "We're prepared." "We have a great vice president," O'Brien said. "We have a government that is steady, and steady as a pillar, and we'll be briefing the president this afternoon, Secretary [Mike] Pompeo and myself will be briefing him. We'll do it by secure video conference or secure phone. The government is doing well. The president is doing [well], and I'm not going to address hypotheticals. But we do have plans for everything."







Here are the latest Covid-19 infections among Trump's contacts President Donald Trump's personal aide Nick Luna has tested positive for Covid-19, while senior policy adviser Stephen Miller tested negative. NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. See the full list here.







Pelosi says she hasn't been briefed on Trump's condition House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line for the presidency, said she has not been briefed on President Donald Trump's condition since he has tested positive for Covid-19 and been hospitalized. "We're getting our information the way everyone else is — in the media," Pelosi, D-Calif., told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.







Top Trump campaign official ridicules Biden's mask-wearing A top adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday ridiculed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's mask-wearing even as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with Covid-19. Speaking with ABC's "This Week," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller was asked about Trump's comments on masks at Tuesday's debate. Trump ridiculed Biden for frequently wearing a mask in public and defended having large rallies with many maskless attendees. Miller claimed the campaign "hasn't been cavalier at all" about the virus, pointing to temperature checks and mask giveaways, but criticized Biden for his frequent mask-wearing. "Too often he has used it as a prop," he said. "Mask is very important but even if — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and he could still have the mask on. That's not gonna change anything that's out there." "We can't all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives," Miller said, mentioning what's been a Republican point of mockery of Biden for holding virtual events during the pandemic. "We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on. ... You can't just stay hidden in your basement the entire time." Read more here.







Walter Reed Medical Center: Inside the storied hospital where Trump is being treated The medical center where President Donald Trump is being treated for the Covid-19 is a world-class facility that's been specifically tailored to tend to the commander in chief. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, is a sprawling 243-acre complex about 9 miles from the White House that includes a presidential suite, a first lady's suite and a self-contained area where the president and a small group, including the White House physician, can live and work. The area, which unlike the rest of the facility is controlled by the White House, has its own intensive care unit, kitchen, dining room and several sitting rooms, including at least one secure room that can be used as a conference room or office. Read more about the medical center.







Trump's personal aide tests positive for virus Nick Luna, President Trump's personal aide or "body man," has tested positive for Covid-19, two people familiar with the diagnosis told NBC News. Luna is the latest member of Trump's inner-circle to contract the virus. The aide, who serves as director of Oval Office operations, travels frequently with the president and is almost always in proximity to him. This past week, Luna accompanied Trump to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first presidential debate and to Minnesota for his rally on Wednesday.






