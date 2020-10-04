President Donald Trump's medical team said Sunday that he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases and his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.
The doctors also said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday if he continues to improve.
Trump had said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the hospital on Saturday. The message came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.
Trump's diagnosis has thrust his campaign into uncertainty with weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Live Blog
Trump tweets his appreciation of supporters outside hospital
White House will be 'as transparent as we can,' aide says
The White House's director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah, said Sunday that the White House is striving to be “as transparent as we can” about Trump’s condition and would be “very quick to clean up” any information if needed.
The comment comes after Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, acknowledged leaving out important information from Saturday’s briefing in order to convey an "upbeat" picture.
Farah told Fox News, “It’s a very common medical practice that you want to convey confidence and you want to raise the spirits of the person you're treating.”
Asked whether the president was upset with his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for describing a more alarming scene than previously disclosed by Trump or his team on Saturday, Farah said "absolutely not." She added, "If anything, I think the chief of staff's comments reflect how close their relationship is, that he’s so close to this individual when he sees him not feeling well, not his tough, strong self that we all know, that he wanted to make sure to convey that to the public."
'A bit of a red flag': Trump receives steroid treatment for Covid-19
The steroid Trump is taking, dexamethasone, has shown to be beneficial in those with severe Covid-19 because it can stop the immune system from going into overdrive.
When this happens, the immune system can do more harm than good, attacking the body in what’s called a cytokine storm.
However, the drug is not recommended for more mild cases of the disease.
Mark Meadows reacts as White House doctor gives briefing
Pences again test negative
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday and again received negative test results, a White House official told NBC News.
This is the third day since the president’s diagnosis that Pence and his wife have tested negative.
Doctors say Trump on steroid therapy, health improving after brief 'episodes'
President Donald Trump's medical team said Sunday in a press conference that Trump's conditions were improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend and after he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases.
"Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course particularly when a patient is so closely watched," said Dr. Sean Conley, a White House physician.
Dr. Sean Dooley said Trump has remained without a fever since Friday morning and his vital signs are stable. Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, the doctors said.
Trump's doctors said the president was on dexamethasone, the steroid used for the sickest Covid-19 patients. The medical team said the president took his first dose of the drug Saturday and would remain on it for the "time being."
Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 think Trump didn't take risk of catching Covid-19 seriously enough
An online ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed that 72 percent of Americans felt President Donald Trump did not take the risk of catching Covid-19 seriously enough or take the appropriate precautions for his own health.
That included 43 percent of Republicans and roughly 95 percent of Democrats.
The survey of 506 adults was conducted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points.
O'Brien: Trump transferring power is 'not something on the table at this point'
National security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that a transfer of power from President Donald Trump to Vice President Mike Pence is "not something on the table at this point."
But he added, "We're prepared."
"We have a great vice president," O'Brien said. "We have a government that is steady, and steady as a pillar, and we'll be briefing the president this afternoon, Secretary [Mike] Pompeo and myself will be briefing him. We'll do it by secure video conference or secure phone. The government is doing well. The president is doing [well], and I'm not going to address hypotheticals. But we do have plans for everything."
Here are the latest Covid-19 infections among Trump's contacts
President Donald Trump's personal aide Nick Luna has tested positive for Covid-19, while senior policy adviser Stephen Miller tested negative.
NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. See the full list here.