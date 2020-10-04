President Donald Trump's medical team said Sunday that he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases and his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.
The doctors also said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday if he continues to improve.
Trump had said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the hospital on Saturday. The message came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.
Trump's diagnosis has thrust his campaign into uncertainty with weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Trump briefly leaves hospital to drive by supporters
Trump drove by a crowd of journalists and supporters standing outside Walter Reed around 5:30 pm ET on Sunday.
It's unclear who was driving and what if any precautions were taken to prevent further spread of the virus.
He returned to his hospital room soon after, the White House said.
Trump thanks supporters outside hospital and suggests he may go greet them
NJ health officials say they're contacting fundraiser attendees, club staff
The New Jersey Department of Health provided additional information Sunday on its contact-tracing efforts surrounding Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club on Thursday.
In a series of tweets, the department said it has reached out to those who attended the fundraiser and that state officials were also interviewing the golf club's staff to assess their level of exposure to the president and his aides and to provide public health recommendations. The majority of the club's staff live in Somerset County, the department said.
There has been growing frustration and anger at the state level because of the way the White House responded to state officials' request for information on attendees and club staff, NBC News has reported.
Trump tweets his appreciation of supporters outside hospital
White House will be 'as transparent as we can,' aide says
The White House's director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah, said Sunday that the White House is striving to be “as transparent as we can” about Trump’s condition and would be “very quick to clean up” any information if needed.
The comment comes after Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, acknowledged leaving out important information from Saturday’s briefing in order to convey an "upbeat" picture.
Farah told Fox News, “It’s a very common medical practice that you want to convey confidence and you want to raise the spirits of the person you're treating.”
Asked whether the president was upset with his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for describing a more alarming scene than previously disclosed by Trump or his team on Saturday, Farah said "absolutely not." She added, "If anything, I think the chief of staff's comments reflect how close their relationship is, that he’s so close to this individual when he sees him not feeling well, not his tough, strong self that we all know, that he wanted to make sure to convey that to the public."
'A bit of a red flag': Trump receives steroid treatment for Covid-19
The steroid Trump is taking, dexamethasone, has shown to be beneficial in those with severe Covid-19 because it can stop the immune system from going into overdrive.
When this happens, the immune system can do more harm than good, attacking the body in what’s called a cytokine storm.
However, the drug is not recommended for more mild cases of the disease.
Mark Meadows reacts as White House doctor gives briefing
Pences again test negative
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday and again received negative test results, a White House official told NBC News.
This is the third day since the president’s diagnosis that Pence and his wife have tested negative.