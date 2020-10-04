Trump briefly leaves hospital to drive by supporters

President Donald Trump's medical team said Sunday that he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases and his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.

The doctors also said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday if he continues to improve.

Trump had said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the hospital on Saturday. The message came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.

Trump's diagnosis has thrust his campaign into uncertainty with weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators and campaign manager Bill Stepien.