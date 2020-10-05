Trump lets the tweets fly from inside Walter Reed hospital

President Donald Trump on Sunday briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19, to drive past a group of supporters, a move medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity."

The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and this drive was no exception. At least two other people can be seen in the car with Trump.

Earlier, Trump's medical team said that he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases and his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.

The doctors also said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday if he continues to improve.