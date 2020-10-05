President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that, after three days, he would be departing the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 around 6:30 p.m. ET.
White House physician Sean Conley said in a briefing with reporters after Trump's announcement that the president had "met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria" and could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day for continued treatment at the White House.
On Sunday, Trump briefly left the hospital to wave to supporters from a motorcade, a move medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity." The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and this outing was no exception. At least two other people were seen in the car with Trump.
Earlier, Trump's medical team said that he had been placed on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases and that his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.
Live Blog
Pastor who attended Barrett announcement ceremony tests positive
Pastor Greg Laurie, who heads a megachurch in Riverside, Calif., and reportedly attended the formal Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court as well as a prayer rally with Vice President Mike Pence, says he has tested positive for the virus.
Two of McEnany's deputies test positive
Two of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s deputies have tested positive for coronavirus, according to two sources familiar with their diagnoses.
Chad Gilmartin, principal assistant press secretary, and Karoline Leavitt, assistant press secretary, have contracted Covid-19 and are working from home. It’s unclear exactly when they tested positive.
Secret Service won't say if agents who rode with Trump are quarantining
The Secret Service is declining to say whether the agents who rode with President Trump during his motorcade appearance on Sunday will be quarantining after their exposure to the COVID-19 positive president.
In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the agency said, "The Secret Service does not discuss our protectees or the specific means and methods regarding our protective mission."
Last week, after the news that Trump tested positive for the virus, the Secret Service declined to say how many of its agents had been infected.
"For privacy and operational security reasons, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined,” a separate spokesperson said.
Other components of the Department of Homeland Security, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have publicly provided the number of employees who have been infected with the virus.
White House Correspondents' Association says 'not aware of additional cases' after McEnany tests positive
White House Correspondents’ Association President Zeke Miller said Monday that the group is not aware of additional cases among White House journalists following Kayleigh McEnany's announcement that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery," Miller said in a statement. "As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results. We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed.”
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest administration official to test positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Twitter on Monday morning.
Her diagnosis means that nine people tied to the president have contracted the virus.
McEnany said in a statement that her “close contacts” did not include members of the press. She spoke with reporters outside the White House on Sunday while not wearing a mask. She said she is experiencing no symptoms.
Trump Covid diagnosis puts America's friends and foes on alert
Ripples of alarm, and some glee, coursed across the globe after President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis emerged, with U.S. allies and foes weighing whether the president's condition was a dangerous distraction or an opportunity.
If adversaries like Russia's Vladimir Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un or China's Xi Jinping "were looking for a moment to test American resolve abroad, they might be tempted by a moment when the U.S. leadership situation was so precarious," former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro told NBC News.
Fauci on Trump hospital drive-by: 'Don't want to really go there'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he didn't want to comment on Trump's decision to leave Walter Reed hospital on Sunday evening to wave to supporters from a motorcade outside.
In an interview on CNN, Fauci was asked whether it was correct for Trump to have left the hospital for the drive-by, given that he needed to isolate after displaying Covid-19 symptoms.
"I don't want to really go there, John, and comment on that, OK?" Fauci told CNN's John Berman.
Meadows: Decision on Trump's discharge to be made later today
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told NBC News on Monday morning that a decision on whether to discharge President Trump from the hospital “will be made later today between the president and his medical team.”
In an interview on Fox News, Meadows said he was "optimistic" that Trump would be released, but that the president's doctors will perform an evaluation sometime late morning, and then Trump, in consultation with the doctors, will make a decision.
Trump's allies defend his drive-by outside hospital
Allies of President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive by his supporters and wave from his motorcade despite criticism that he put Secret Service agents at risk.
Several close associates of the president said Trump did the drive-by Sunday to show he was doing well during his treatment for Covid-19. They also dismissed the possibility of the Secret Service personnel contracting the disease because of the precautions taken.
"The president wanted to thank all the supporters who had been standing out there for days supporting him," said Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's 2016 campaign managers, on NBC's "TODAY" show.
Lewandowski said he was told that the detail leader of the Secret Service and the driver "both volunteered for that assignment."
Pence and Harris prep for a debate with suddenly higher stakes
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to take the debate stage Wednesday night against an extraordinary backdrop that has raised the stakes of an event that for decades has been a routine, inconsequential fixture of presidential elections.
No vice president has debated while the president is known to be sick and possibly still in the hospital. And never have two vice presidential nominees debated at a time when Americans are giving far more than cursory thought to how each might lead in the top job.
"Vice presidential debates oftentimes get a lot of attention at the moment, and then a few days later they're forgotten," presidential historian Michael Beschloss said. "But this year it may be different."