Biden slams Trump pandemic response decision as 'wrong' and 'not very rational'

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that, after three days, he would be departing the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at around 6:30 p.m. ET.

White House physician Sean Conley said in a briefing with reporters after Trump's announcement that the president had "met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria" and could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day for continued treatment at the White House.

On Sunday, Trump briefly left the hospital to wave to supporters from a motorcade, a move medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity." The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and this outing was no exception. At least two other people were seen in the car with Trump.

Earlier, Trump's medical team said that he had been placed on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases and that his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.