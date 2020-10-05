SEE NEW POSTS

ANALYSIS: Trump's leaving the hospital. GOP candidates are still stuck in a box. President Donald Trump's personal battle with coronavirus has made it much harder for his Republican allies in tough House and Senate races to play down the public health risk of the pandemic. Trump proclaimed Monday that getting coronavirus improved his health. "Don’t be afraid of Covid," he tweeted as he announced he would be leaving the hospital. "Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" But for 210,000 dead Americans, most of the millions who have lost their businesses or jobs because of coronavirus, and many parents trying to keep their kids wired into distance learning, the disease has been the dominant force in their lives. And a Trump tweet is not going to change widespread awareness of the fact that the most heavily protected person in America not only contracted the disease, but had to be hospitalized and supplied with both drugs and supplemental oxygen to treat it. Read the analysis. Share this -







Biden slams Trump pandemic response decision as 'wrong' and 'not very rational' Biden urges Trump to 'listen to the scientists' and 'support masks' Oct. 5, 2020 02:25 Joe Biden on Monday slammed President Donald Trump, who was set to be discharged from the hospital later in the day as he continues to battle Covid-19, over his administration’s pandemic response, calling some of his administration's recent decisions “wrong” and “not very rational.” The comments suggest that the political ceasefire attempted by Biden — whose campaign suspended negative ads against Trump on Friday — had come to an end. Biden, speaking in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in the battleground state of Florida, offered his prayers for Trump and first lady Melania Trump, before taking aim at the president. “Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists,” Biden said. He urged Trump to “support a mask mandate nationwide” and to “require masks in federal buildings,” adding that, “we know it saves lives.” And he ripped Trump over his Department of Transportation’s decision on Friday — the same day Trump was hospitalized — to reject calls to issue a mandate requiring all passengers on agency-overseen transportation to wear masks. “I believe that was wrong and not very rational,” Biden said. He also said more than 100,000 people in the U.S. had been diagnosed with Covid-19 since Trump entered the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. Share this -







Pelosi again tests negative, aide says As the Speaker said on MSNBC earlier this hour, she was tested again this morning for COVID-19 by the Attending Physician at the U.S. Capitol. Dr. Monahan has just informed the Speaker that this test also came back negative. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 5, 2020 Share this -







Wall Street hits session highs on news Trump will leave Walter Reed Wall Street surged Monday afternoon to hit session highs after President Donald Trump said he will be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 400 points, with the S&P 500 rising by 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq hitting 2 percent as investors cheered the news. The stock market has seen sluggish activity in recent days as concerns have grown about the speed and strength of the nation's economic recovery, lawmakers' delay in the latest stimulus package, and the uncertainty about the election and the potential for a contested result. Shares of Regeneron have also soared, topping 7 percent after Trump's physician said the president was being treated with remdesivir, the New York-based company's antibody therapeutic. Share this -







Pastor who attended Barrett announcement ceremony tests positive Pastor Greg Laurie, who heads a megachurch in Riverside, Calif., and reportedly attended the formal Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court as well as a prayer rally with Vice President Mike Pence, says he has tested positive for the virus. I tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. I have been in quarantine since then. My wife Cathe is also in quarantine with me. I am happy to report that all members of my family have tested negative for COVID. Read more here:https://t.co/X8zQAmVGuO pic.twitter.com/90azc48rel — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) October 5, 2020 Share this -







Two of McEnany's deputies test positive Two of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s deputies have tested positive for coronavirus, according to two sources familiar with their diagnoses. Chad Gilmartin, principal assistant press secretary, and Karoline Leavitt, assistant press secretary, have contracted Covid-19 and are working from home. It’s unclear exactly when they tested positive. Share this -







Secret Service won't say if agents who rode with Trump are quarantining The Secret Service is declining to say whether the agents who rode with President Trump during his motorcade appearance on Sunday will be quarantining after their exposure to the COVID-19 positive president. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the agency said, "The Secret Service does not discuss our protectees or the specific means and methods regarding our protective mission." Last week, after the news that Trump tested positive for the virus, the Secret Service declined to say how many of its agents had been infected. "For privacy and operational security reasons, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined,” a separate spokesperson said. Other components of the Department of Homeland Security, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have publicly provided the number of employees who have been infected with the virus. Share this -





