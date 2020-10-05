President Donald Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that, after three days, he would be departing the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at around 6:30 p.m. ET.
White House physician Sean Conley said in a briefing with reporters after Trump's announcement that the president had "met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria" and could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day for continued treatment at the White House.
On Sunday, Trump briefly left the hospital to wave to supporters from a motorcade, a move medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity." The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and this outing was no exception. At least two other people were seen in the car with Trump.
Earlier, Trump's medical team said that he had been placed on a steroid therapy typically used in more severe Covid-19 cases and that his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.
Live Blog
Pence spokesperson mocks Harris for requesting plexiglass partitions
The Biden campaign responded Monday after Vice President Mike Pence's team mocked Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for requesting a plexiglass barrier at their vice presidential debate.
"If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it," Katie Miller, Pence's spokeswoman, said Monday.
Ron Klain, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, tweeted Monday that the "head of the WH Task Force on COVID should be busy getting plexiglass into countless workplaces and shops to keep workers and shoppers safe -- not belittling its use."
Sources close to the debates said the Harris campaign requested the use of plexiglass after Trump tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The Commission on Presidential Debates began negotiations with both campaigns. In addition, both candidates will be spaced 7 to 13 feet apart on stage.
Miller tested positive for the coronavirus in May.
ANALYSIS: Trump's leaving the hospital. GOP candidates are still stuck in a box.
President Donald Trump's personal battle with coronavirus has made it much harder for his Republican allies in tough House and Senate races to play down the public health risk of the pandemic.
Trump proclaimed Monday that getting coronavirus improved his health.
"Don’t be afraid of Covid," he tweeted as he announced he would be leaving the hospital. "Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
But for 210,000 dead Americans, most of the millions who have lost their businesses or jobs because of coronavirus, and many parents trying to keep their kids wired into distance learning, the disease has been the dominant force in their lives.
And a Trump tweet is not going to change widespread awareness of the fact that the most heavily protected person in America not only contracted the disease, but had to be hospitalized and supplied with both drugs and supplemental oxygen to treat it.
Biden slams Trump pandemic response decision as 'wrong' and 'not very rational'
Biden urges Trump to 'listen to the scientists' and 'support masks'Oct. 5, 202002:25
Joe Biden on Monday slammed President Donald Trump, who was set to be discharged from the hospital later in the day as he continues to battle Covid-19, over his administration's pandemic response, calling some of his administration's recent decisions "wrong" and "not very rational."
The comments suggest that the political cease-fire attempted by Biden — whose campaign suspended negative ads against Trump on Friday — had come to an end.
Biden, speaking in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in the battleground state of Florida, offered his prayers for Trump and first lady Melania Trump before taking aim at the president.
"Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists," Biden said. He urged Trump to "support a mask mandate nationwide" and to "require masks in federal buildings," adding, "We know it saves lives."
And he ripped Trump over the Transportation Department's decision Friday — the same day Trump was taken to the hospital — to reject calls to issue a mandate requiring all passengers on agency-overseen transportation to wear masks.
"I believe that was wrong and not very rational," Biden said. He said more than 100,000 people in the U.S. had been diagnosed with Covid-19 since Trump entered the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.
Pelosi again tests negative, aide says
Wall Street hits session highs on news Trump will leave Walter Reed
Wall Street surged Monday afternoon to hit session highs after President Donald Trump said he will be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 400 points, with the S&P 500 rising by 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq hitting 2 percent as investors cheered the news.
The stock market has seen sluggish activity in recent days as concerns have grown about the speed and strength of the nation's economic recovery, lawmakers' delay in the latest stimulus package, and the uncertainty about the election and the potential for a contested result.
Shares of Regeneron have also soared, topping 7 percent after Trump's physician said the president was being treated with remdesivir, the New York-based company's antibody therapeutic.
Trump says he's leaving Walter Reed after three days of Covid treatment
President Donald Trump said Monday that he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center, where he has been treated for Covid-19 since Friday, later in the evening.
Trump's doctors told reporters on Sunday his health had been improving, but that he was taking a steroid typically use in severe Covid patients.
Pastor who attended Barrett announcement ceremony tests positive
Pastor Greg Laurie, who heads a megachurch in Riverside, Calif., and reportedly attended the formal Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court as well as a prayer rally with Vice President Mike Pence, says he has tested positive for the virus.
Two of McEnany's deputies test positive
Two of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s deputies have tested positive for coronavirus, according to two sources familiar with their diagnoses.
Chad Gilmartin, principal assistant press secretary, and Karoline Leavitt, assistant press secretary, have contracted Covid-19 and are working from home. It’s unclear exactly when they tested positive.
Secret Service won't say if agents who rode with Trump are quarantining
The Secret Service is declining to say whether the agents who rode with President Trump during his motorcade appearance on Sunday will be quarantining after their exposure to the COVID-19 positive president.
In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the agency said, "The Secret Service does not discuss our protectees or the specific means and methods regarding our protective mission."
Last week, after the news that Trump tested positive for the virus, the Secret Service declined to say how many of its agents had been infected.
"For privacy and operational security reasons, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined,” a separate spokesperson said.
Other components of the Department of Homeland Security, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have publicly provided the number of employees who have been infected with the virus.
White House Correspondents' Association says 'not aware of additional cases' after McEnany tests positive
White House Correspondents’ Association President Zeke Miller said Monday that the group is not aware of additional cases among White House journalists following Kayleigh McEnany's announcement that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery," Miller said in a statement. "As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results. We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed.”