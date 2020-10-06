Michelle Obama thanks White House residence staff, Secret Service after Trump returns home

Former first lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to Secret Service and White House residence staff in a video released Tuesday, the day after Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized for three days with Covid-19.

"My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," Obama said.

Obama released the 26-minute video on Twitter in support of Joe Biden. She said she debated releasing the video at all but felt the message was pertinent after "the events of the past few days," which she called "a bracing reminder of the tragedy that has been this administration’s response to this crisis."

Former President Barack Obama tweeted in response that the former first lady's video "is as powerful an argument as I’ve heard about the stakes of this election."

Trump has come under fire after his return to the White House, which critics said could threaten potentially put White House residence staff at risk. At least 14 people tied to the president have now tested positive for Covid-19, including his personal aide, a military valet and several members of the White House press team.