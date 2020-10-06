SEE NEW POSTS

D.C. gov't says it's been unable to connect with White House for Covid contact tracing Officials with the Washington, D.C., Department of Health have been unsuccessful in trying to connect with the White House to assist with contact tracing and other protocols regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and several senior staff members. "We have reached out to the White House on a couple of different levels, a political level and a public health level," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. She added that a D.C. health department representative who reached out to the White House "had a very cursory conversation that we don't consider a substantial contact from the public health side." The lack of communication represents an unwelcome obstacle for the D.C. government, which has worked to contain the spread of the virus through mandatory mask requirements and limits on the size of gatherings. Read the full story.







Cleaning staff spray down White House press briefing room A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2020. Erin Scott / Reuters







Top Senate Democrats accuse White House of deliberately withholding Covid info Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Health Committee Top Democrat Patty Murray accused the Trump administration of being "opaque and secretive" in providing details surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the White House. In a letter sent on Tuesday to White House chief of stafff Mark Meadows, the Democratic leaders called for a detailed timeline of the outbreak that left Trump and several other aides, senators, and journalists sick with the virus. "Despite the risk to those who may have been exposed, the White House has conducted itself in a secretive manner and shown a complete lack of regard for public health and safety," the senators wrote. "critical information about the health of the President and his associates appears to have been deliberately withheld in order to minimize public scrutiny and awareness, and it is still unclear when the President or his advisors first knew there was an outbreak." There has been confusion surrounding the Trump's condition and timeline of diagnosis. Asked on Monday when Trump's last negative test was, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley refused to answer, saying "I don't want to go backwards." In addition to a timeline, Murray and Schumer called on Meadows to provide information on what efforts the White House has undertaken to contact others who may have been exposed.







For those reeling from Covid losses, Trump comes across as boastful, insensitive Experience is supposed to be the best teacher, but the lessons of Covid-19 are lost on President Donald Trump. That, in a nutshell, was the reaction of several still-grieving Americans a day after Trump was released from the hospital and declared, "Don't be afraid of Covid." "Don't let it dominate your life," Trump tweeted. "We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Read what those who are grieving said.







Trump, battling Covid-19, says he's 'looking forward to' the next presidential debate President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is "looking forward to" the second presidential debate even as he continues treatment this week for Covid-19. "I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami," Trump wrote. "It will be great!" The president is still battling his Covid-19 infection after first showing symptoms on Thursday, according to the White House. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems, and in severe cases, 20 days. Asked whether the campaign will comply with testing requirements and any additional health measures for the debate in light of the president's diagnosis, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh simply responded: "The president intends to participate in person." Read the full story.







Twitter slaps warning label on misleading Trump tweet, Facebook removes post Twitter on Tuesday shielded Trump's tweet comparing Covid-19 to the flu, warning that post was "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information." "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," Twitter said. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." Separately, Facebook deleted Trump's same comment on its platform.







