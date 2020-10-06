President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for Covid-19 since Friday. He immediately took off his mask to pose for pictures before walking into the building.
The highly choreographed moment on the Truman Balcony on Monday evening came hours after Trump suggested online that the disease is not that serious a threat. White House physician Sean Conley said in a briefing with reporters after Trump tweeted that he was leaving the hospital that the president had "met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria."
Meanwhile, Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn said that Trump "let his guard down" on Covid-19, telling the Houston Chronicle's editorial board, "I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis."
Live Blog
D.C. gov't says it's been unable to connect with White House for Covid contact tracing
Officials with the Washington, D.C., Department of Health have been unsuccessful in trying to connect with the White House to assist with contact tracing and other protocols regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and several senior staff members.
“We have reached out to the White House on a couple of different levels, a political level and a public health level,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. She added that a D.C. health department representative who reached out to the White House “had a very cursory conversation that we don’t consider a substantial contact from the public health side.”
The lack of communication represents an unwelcome obstacle for the D.C. government, which has worked to contain the spread of the virus through mandatory mask requirements and limits on the size of gatherings.
Cleaning staff spray down White House press briefing room
Top Senate Democrats accuse White House of deliberately withholding Covid info
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Health Committee Top Democrat Patty Murray accused the Trump administration of being "opaque and secretive" in providing details surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the White House.
In a letter sent on Tuesday to White House chief of stafff Mark Meadows, the Democratic leaders called for a detailed timeline of the outbreak that left Trump and several other aides, senators, and journalists sick with the virus.
"Despite the risk to those who may have been exposed, the White House has conducted itself in a secretive manner and shown a complete lack of regard for public health and safety," the senators wrote. "critical information about the health of the President and his associates appears to have been deliberately withheld in order to minimize public scrutiny and awareness, and it is still unclear when the President or his advisors first knew there was an outbreak."
There has been confusion surrounding the Trump's condition and timeline of diagnosis. Asked on Monday when Trump’s last negative test was, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley refused to answer, saying “I don’t want to go backwards."
In addition to a timeline, Murray and Schumer called on Meadows to provide information on what efforts the White House has undertaken to contact others who may have been exposed.
White House physician says Trump 'reports no symptoms,' vital signs 'stable'
The White House released a memo from Trump's physician Sean Conley on Tuesday saying the president's "vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well."
Conley, who noted he released the information with Trump's permission, said in the memo that the president "had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms."
Trump returns to old talking points on the virusOct. 6, 202005:44
For those reeling from Covid losses, Trump comes across as boastful, insensitive
Experience is supposed to be the best teacher, but the lessons of Covid-19 are lost on President Donald Trump.
That, in a nutshell, was the reaction of several still-grieving Americans a day after Trump was released from the hospital and declared, "Don't be afraid of Covid."
"Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump tweeted. "We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
Trump, battling Covid-19, says he's 'looking forward to' the next presidential debate
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is "looking forward to" the second presidential debate even as he continues treatment this week for Covid-19.
"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami," Trump wrote. "It will be great!"
The president is still battling his Covid-19 infection after first showing symptoms on Thursday, according to the White House. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems, and in severe cases, 20 days.
Asked whether the campaign will comply with testing requirements and any additional health measures for the debate in light of the president’s diagnosis, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh simply responded: "The president intends to participate in person."
Twitter slaps warning label on misleading Trump tweet, Facebook removes post
Twitter on Tuesday shielded Trump's tweet comparing Covid-19 to the flu, warning that post was "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information."
"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," Twitter said. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."
Separately, Facebook deleted Trump's same comment on its platform.
Trump indicates he will participate in next week's debate
Trump compares Covid to the flu. Experts say he's flat wrong.
In a comparison that is disputed by public health officials, President Trump on Tuesday likened the coronavirus to the seasonal flu and said we can learn to live with Covid-19.
"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," tweeted the president, who has Covid-19 and returned to the White House on Monday after three days in Walter Reed hospital for treatment. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"
The number of deaths from the flu cited by Trump is misleading and in recent years has been far fewer. Meanwhile, the U.S. surpassed 210,000 deaths from Covid-19 this week and some models suggested there could be hundreds of thousands of additional deaths by the end of the year.
Doctors and public health experts rejected the president's comparison of the flu and Covid-19.
Trump military valet tests positive for Covid-19
A military valet who comes in contact with Trump tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, a person familiar with the matter tells NBC News.