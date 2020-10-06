SEE NEW POSTS

D.C.-area House Democrats call White House coronavirus outbreak "out of control" Democratic House members who represent the Capital Region on Tuesday called on the White House to provide greater transparency into the “out of control” coronavirus outbreak at the White House. “This is no time for publicity stunts that put people at risk, or for playing down the seriousness of this pandemic,” lawmakers said in a statement. “The American people will never trust the Administration to keep them safe if they cannot protect its own staff.” The delegation represents the District of Columbia and the parts of Maryland and Virginia that surround it. They called on Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, to take nine steps — including a commitment to transparency with staff, press and public; contact tracing; face covering and social distancing measures in the White House; and disclosing the total number of positive coronavirus tests among staff. 14 individuals linked to the White House have tested positive for the coronavirus. Share this -







Commission discussing holding presidential debates outside The Commission on Presidential Debates is discussing holding future debates outside, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to NBC News. The group announced last week that it would put forward new rules after the chaotic first presidential debate between Trump and Biden but has not announced anything so far. The remaining presidential debates are scheduled to take place in Miami and Nashville, two relatively warm climates. Share this -







Trump's 'reckless' New Jersey fundraiser is under state review In the hours after a top aide tested positive for COVID-19 last week, President Donald Trump ignored federal health guidelines to quarantine and instead attended a fundraiser in New Jersey, where he spoke — without a mask — to more than 200 supporters. The event, at Trump’s golf course in the tony town of Bedminster, is now being investigated by state officials looking into whether it violated New Jersey’s COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. “That trip was completely unacceptable, completely reckless and uncalled for,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Monday. Read more about the state's review. Share this -







Older voters flee Trump, solidifying Biden's advantage in the 2020 race Democrat Joe Biden has extended his advantage in the presidential race in the wake of the first debate and Republican President Donald Trump’s diagnosis and hospital treatment for the coronavirus, fueled by stark shifts among seniors. National and swing-state polls in the last week show an exodus among voters 65 and older from Trump to Biden, an alarming sign for the president after NBC News exit polls showed he won that crucial Republican-leaning cohort by 8 points in 2016. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found Biden leading Trump by 14 points, his largest advantage ever in the survey. Among seniors 65 and older, Biden led by a startling 27 points, marking a 23-point swing in his direction in one month. Read the full story. Share this -







Michelle Obama thanks White House residence staff, Secret Service after Trump returns home Former first lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to Secret Service and White House residence staff in a video released Tuesday, the day after Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized for three days with Covid-19. "My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," Obama said. Obama released the 26-minute video on Twitter in support of Joe Biden. She said she debated releasing the video at all but felt the message was pertinent after "the events of the past few days," which she called "a bracing reminder of the tragedy that has been this administration’s response to this crisis." Former President Barack Obama tweeted in response that the former first lady's video "is as powerful an argument as I’ve heard about the stakes of this election." Trump has come under fire after his return to the White House, which critics said could threaten potentially put White House residence staff at risk. At least 14 people tied to the president have now tested positive for Covid-19, including his personal aide, a military valet and several members of the White House press team. Share this -







Sen. Bernie Sanders rips Trump for using 'socialized medicine' Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday mocked President Trump for taking advantage of "socialized medicine" while getting treated for the coronavirus. Throughout the 2020 campaign, Trump has repeatedly warned that Democrats and Sanders, an independent from Vermont and an influential former Democratic presidential candidate, would force the country to turn to "socialized medicine," with the government running the health care system. Sanders took to Twitter to note the top-notch care Trump received at Walter Reed National Medical Center, a "100% government-funded, government run hospital" and called the president a hypocrite for telling people do as he says, not as he does. Mr. President: You attack “socialized medicine” every single day. Well, let's be clear. The excellent care you received at Walter Reed was at a 100% government-funded, government run hospital. For Trump, "socialized medicine" is bad for everyone but himself. Total hypocrisy! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 6, 2020 Share this -







D.C. gov't says it's been unable to connect with White House for Covid contact tracing Officials with the Washington, D.C., Department of Health have been unsuccessful in trying to connect with the White House to assist with contact tracing and other protocols regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and several senior staff members. “We have reached out to the White House on a couple of different levels, a political level and a public health level,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. She added that a D.C. health department representative who reached out to the White House “had a very cursory conversation that we don’t consider a substantial contact from the public health side.” The lack of communication represents an unwelcome obstacle for the D.C. government, which has worked to contain the spread of the virus through mandatory mask requirements and limits on the size of gatherings. Read the full story. Share this -







Cleaning staff spray down White House press briefing room A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2020. Erin Scott / Reuters Share this -





