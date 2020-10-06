SEE NEW POSTS

Trump's 'reckless' New Jersey fundraiser is under state review In the hours after a top aide tested positive for COVID-19 last week, President Donald Trump ignored federal health guidelines to quarantine and instead attended a fundraiser in New Jersey, where he spoke — without a mask — to more than 200 supporters. The event, at Trump's golf course in the tony town of Bedminster, is now being investigated by state officials looking into whether it violated New Jersey's COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. "That trip was completely unacceptable, completely reckless and uncalled for," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Monday. Read more about the state's review.







Older voters flee Trump, solidifying Biden's advantage in the 2020 race Democrat Joe Biden has extended his advantage in the presidential race in the wake of the first debate and Republican President Donald Trump's diagnosis and hospital treatment for the coronavirus, fueled by stark shifts among seniors. National and swing-state polls in the last week show an exodus among voters 65 and older from Trump to Biden, an alarming sign for the president after NBC News exit polls showed he won that crucial Republican-leaning cohort by 8 points in 2016. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found Biden leading Trump by 14 points, his largest advantage ever in the survey. Among seniors 65 and older, Biden led by a startling 27 points, marking a 23-point swing in his direction in one month. Read the full story.







Michelle Obama thanks White House residence staff, Secret Service after Trump returns home Former first lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to Secret Service and White House residence staff in a video released Tuesday, the day after Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized for three days with Covid-19. "My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know," Obama said. Obama released the 26-minute video on Twitter in support of Joe Biden. She said she debated releasing the video at all but felt the message was pertinent after "the events of the past few days," which she called "a bracing reminder of the tragedy that has been this administration's response to this crisis." Former President Barack Obama tweeted in response that the former first lady's video "is as powerful an argument as I've heard about the stakes of this election." Trump has come under fire after his return to the White House, which critics said could threaten potentially put White House residence staff at risk. At least 14 people tied to the president have now tested positive for Covid-19, including his personal aide, a military valet and several members of the White House press team.







Sen. Bernie Sanders rips Trump for using 'socialized medicine' Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday mocked President Trump for taking advantage of "socialized medicine" while getting treated for the coronavirus. Throughout the 2020 campaign, Trump has repeatedly warned that Democrats and Sanders, an independent from Vermont and an influential former Democratic presidential candidate, would force the country to turn to "socialized medicine," with the government running the health care system. Sanders took to Twitter to note the top-notch care Trump received at Walter Reed National Medical Center, a "100% government-funded, government run hospital" and called the president a hypocrite for telling people do as he says, not as he does. Mr. President: You attack "socialized medicine" every single day. Well, let's be clear. The excellent care you received at Walter Reed was at a 100% government-funded, government run hospital. For Trump, "socialized medicine" is bad for everyone but himself. Total hypocrisy! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 6, 2020







D.C. gov't says it's been unable to connect with White House for Covid contact tracing Officials with the Washington, D.C., Department of Health have been unsuccessful in trying to connect with the White House to assist with contact tracing and other protocols regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and several senior staff members. "We have reached out to the White House on a couple of different levels, a political level and a public health level," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. She added that a D.C. health department representative who reached out to the White House "had a very cursory conversation that we don't consider a substantial contact from the public health side." The lack of communication represents an unwelcome obstacle for the D.C. government, which has worked to contain the spread of the virus through mandatory mask requirements and limits on the size of gatherings. Read the full story.







Cleaning staff spray down White House press briefing room A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2020. Erin Scott / Reuters







Top Senate Democrats accuse White House of deliberately withholding Covid info Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Health Committee Top Democrat Patty Murray accused the Trump administration of being "opaque and secretive" in providing details surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the White House. In a letter sent on Tuesday to White House chief of stafff Mark Meadows, the Democratic leaders called for a detailed timeline of the outbreak that left Trump and several other aides, senators, and journalists sick with the virus. "Despite the risk to those who may have been exposed, the White House has conducted itself in a secretive manner and shown a complete lack of regard for public health and safety," the senators wrote. "critical information about the health of the President and his associates appears to have been deliberately withheld in order to minimize public scrutiny and awareness, and it is still unclear when the President or his advisors first knew there was an outbreak." There has been confusion surrounding the Trump's condition and timeline of diagnosis. Asked on Monday when Trump's last negative test was, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley refused to answer, saying "I don't want to go backwards." In addition to a timeline, Murray and Schumer called on Meadows to provide information on what efforts the White House has undertaken to contact others who may have been exposed.







For those reeling from Covid losses, Trump comes across as boastful, insensitive Experience is supposed to be the best teacher, but the lessons of Covid-19 are lost on President Donald Trump. That, in a nutshell, was the reaction of several still-grieving Americans a day after Trump was released from the hospital and declared, "Don't be afraid of Covid." "Don't let it dominate your life," Trump tweeted. "We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Read what those who are grieving said.






