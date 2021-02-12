Trump impeachment trial live updates: Defense team begins arguments

Former President Donald Trump's defense team will begin a full day of arguments Friday in his Senate impeachment trial after House Democrats wrapped up two days of presentations that included harrowing footage of last month's Capitol riot.
Trump's lawyers are arguing that an impeachment trial of a former president is unconstitutional — a point legal experts dispute. They also say the former president's speech at a rally that preceded the violence at the Capitol, in which he riled up the crowd with repeated false claims of election fraud, is protected by the First Amendment.
Democratic House impeachment managers made the case Thursday that the mob of Trump supporters who ransacked the Capitol believed they were doing so at his direction. The managers methodically documented how rioters echoed the exact words of Trump while they stormed the building, and how, once inside, many of them said they were acting at his behest.
Managers went on to play a series of clips of times Trump explicitly called on his supporters to commit violent acts, or expressed support for violent groups, which they said showed a "pattern and practice of inciting violence."
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
House manager rejects idea that Trump was not given due process
Lieu pre-emptively responded Thursday to an argument that may be raised by Trump's attorneys and one that has been promoted by Trump allies — that the former president wasn't given due process.
The Democratic manager pointed out that as a former prosecutor, he didn't need to take months to investigate a crime before charging someone. Lieu said that hundreds of rioters have been charged for the violence on Jan. 6.
"There was no reason for the House to wait to impeach the man at the very top," Lieu said. "The House had a good reason to move quickly."
Lieu said that this was "not a case where there was hidden conduct or some conspiracy that required months or years of investigating." The case, he said, didn't raise any complicated legal issues.
There must be "no doubt" that Congress will act decisively against a president that incites violence, Lieu said.
Trump has no First Amendment right to incite violence, House managers say
House managers sought to cut off Trump's First Amendment defense on Thursday, saying that freedom can't be used to justify the incitement of a deadly riot.
For weeks after Joe Biden won the election, Trump willfully lied about election fraud and set the stage for his supporters to violently attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.
"In the middle of that explosive situation," Neguse told senators, "he struck a match and he aimed it straight at this building, at us."
The former president's power set him apart from an ordinary citizen with no ability to incite mob violence, the House manager argued.
"President Trump just wasn't some guy with politician opinions," Neguse said. "He was the president of the United States and he spent months, months using his unique power of that office, his bully pulpit to spread that big lie."
Rep. DeGette: 'Trump made it clear this was only the beginning'
Extremists were emboldened by last month's riot to plot more violence and former President Trump must be held accountable, Rep. DeGette said Thursday.
"President Trump made it clear this was only the beginning," she said.
DeGette focused on a Jan. 7 statement by Trump when the then-president seemed to stop short of completely disavowing violence a day earlier while telling supporters, "our incredible journey is only just beginning."
"And he was right. Unless we take action, the violence is only just beginning," DeGette said. "Violence is never patriotic and it's never American. It's not the Democratic way and it's not the Republican way."
Raskin plays clips of Trump endorsing violence before Jan. 6
Raskin argued Thursday that Jan. 6 was a "culmination of the president's actions, not an aberration from them."
"His encouragement of violence against other public officials who he thought had crossed him long predates the 2020 campaign," Raskin said.
Raskin said that white supremacist and extremist groups "have spread like wildfire" across the country under Trump, and he played a number of video clips showing Trump encouraging or praising violence.
At an October 2015 rally in Miami, Trump told his supporters to "knock the crap out of" a protester who was in the audience.
"I promise you I will pay for the legal fees," Trump said on stage.
Trump was also seen at a March 2016 press conference describing an incident that took place at one of his campaign rallies. He said that someone in the audience began swinging at his supporters.
"He was hitting people and the audience hit back," Trump said at the time, adding that the audience's reaction was "very, very appropriate."
Another video clip showed the incident in which Greg Gianforte, while running for Congress, body-slammed a reporter at a campaign event and broke the reporter's glasses. Trump later joked about the incident at a campaign rally, saying, "Greg is smart — never wrestle him."
Raskin also played video of Neo-Nazis chanting in Charlottesville, "Jews will not replace us!" and repeating that there were "very fine people on both sides."
'Damage' control: Key takeaways from Day 3
House managers rested their case against former President Donald Trump on Thursday by focusing on the damage his supporters caused at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and the harm that could come if he isn't held accountable, while many Republican senators — and even one of Trump's attorneys — seemed to tune the proceedings out.
Impeachment managers rested their case on the third day of Trump's trial. Trump's attorneys will offer his defense Friday.