Trump impeachment trial live updates: Democrats, defense move toward closing arguments

'Constitutional cancel culture': Key takeaways from day 4 Trump's lawyers put up a pugnacious if brief defense presentation in his impeachment trial Friday, saying his rally speech before the Capitol riot was "ordinary political rhetoric" and blasting the proceedings as a "sham" fueled by Democrats' "political hatred" for the ex-president. Parts of the attorneys' presentation invoked the former president's language and arguments, with his lawyers charging that Trump's second impeachment trial is "constitutional cancel culture" while making numerous false claims. During the question-and-answer session, however, the lawyers wouldn't say when Trump discovered the Capitol had been breached on Jan. 6 and what, if anything, he did to stop it. Here are some key takeaways from the fourth day of the trial.







Trump's defense team confident ahead of closing arguments Bruce Castor, one of Trump defense attorneys, said their arguments Friday at the impeachment trial "went exactly as planned." Castor said he plans for his closing argument on Saturday to be concise, and if the House managers plan to call witnesses the defense team would also call their own witnesses. The team was criticized by pundits on both sides for their free-wheeling presentation earlier this week, but they declined to tell reporters if the president was pleased with their presentation. "I think he would have let me know if he was displeased," Castor told reporters as he was leaving the Capitol.







Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman gets standing ovation Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman received a standing ovation Friday during a break of the impeachment trial after it was announced he would receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Congress' highest honor is being awarded to Goodman for his actions Jan. 6. He was seen on video during attack leading the mob away from the Senate chamber and to a different area as lawmakers escaped. Senators give standing ovation for Officer Goodman, will award him Congressional Gold Medal Feb. 12, 2021 04:12 Goodman was stoic in the back of the chamber during the ovation, and joined in for the round of applause for Capitol Police in general, according to a pool report. He was swarmed by appreciative senators as they left, exchanging fist and elbow bumps. Goodman exchanged salutes with Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who are former military members, and Ernst gave him a hug. After that, the trial ended for the day.







'He delighted in this': Castro explains why Trump's tweet hours after riot shows his mindset Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., asked Friday what the relevance of one of Trump's tweets in the hours after the Capitol riot was to his guilt. The tweet in question, posted just after 6 p.m. on the night of the riot, read: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long." "Go home with love & in peace," he continued. "Remember this day forever!" House impeachment managers: Trump foresaw Capitol riot, 'delighted' in it Feb. 12, 2021 04:31 Castro answered the question, saying if the riot "wasn't what he wanted, why would he say remember this day forever?" Trump would only say that, according to Castro, if he "thought it was something to praise." "That statement was entirely consistent with everything he said leading up to the attack," Castro said, adding, "Senators, he reveled in this. He delighted in this."






