Trump fraud trial live updates: Ivanka to take the stand next after Donald Trump's testimony

Here’s what to expect her to be asked about during her testimony today:

Although no longer a defendant, Ivanka Trump was an executive in the Trump Organization before she left the company to serve as a senior White House aide along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., denied involvement in financial statements that James alleges had inflated assets of the Trump Organization during their testimony last week:

She did not speak to reporters on her way in. Some people nearby briefly chanted “crime family” but quickly dispersed after her arrival. There were no other protestors present during her arrival.

Ivanka Trump's testimony comes after court fight

Ivanka Trump's path to testifying today was a windy one.

Lawyers for the former Trump Organization executive and White House adviser had challenged her subpoena, arguing she should be spared from testifying because an appeals court ruled earlier this year that she be removed as a defendant in the case over statute-of-limitations issues.

The attorney general's office was trying “to continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter long after” the appeals court “mandated she be dismissed from the case,” her lawyers argued.

The attorney general's office countered that she still has information important to the case.

“While no longer a Defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants. But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control,” the attorney general contended in a court filing.

Those connections included profits from the Trump Organization’s former Washington, D.C. hotel, the office said.

“Ms. Trump remains under the control of the Trump Organization, including through her ongoing and substantial business ties to the organization,” the AG argued, adding that she “does not seem to be averse to her involvement in the family business when it comes to owning and collecting proceeds from the OPO (hotel) sale, the Trump Organization purchasing insurance for her and her companies, managing her household staff and credit card bills, renting her apartment or even paying her legal fees in this action. It is only when she is tasked with answering for that involvement that she disclaims any connection.”

Judge Engoron ruled late last month that Ivanka should take the stand.