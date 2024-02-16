Live updates: DA Fani Willis faces misconduct allegations in the Trump Georgia election interference case

Bradley set to testify after he returns from a doctor's appointment Lawyers were ready to move forward with testimony from Terrence Bradley, one of Wade's law partners, but a member of his legal team notified Judge McAfee that he is at a doctor's appointment. The case now stands in recess until they're able to move forward with testimony.

Fani Willis not returning to the stand as expected Willis will not be returning to the stand to provide additional testimony, which was expected Friday morning. The DA's office said it has no further questions.

Trump suggests without evidence that Fani Willis lied on the stand The former president, in a series of posts on his Truth Social account, suggested without evidence that Fani Willis lied on the stand when she said she repaid Nathan Wade for trips they took together. "Fani never paid cash. She got free trips and other things from her lover, with the exorbitant amounts of money she authorized to be paid to him. A giant scam. Witch hunt!!!" he wrote in all caps last night. Willis testified that she paid Wade back for trips in cash. Trump also claimed that legal experts think Willis should be disqualified. "It was a FAKE CASE from the start, and now everybody sees it for what it is, a MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!" he wrote. "The legal pundits, experts, and scholars are all screaming that this Witch Hunt, which has hurt so many fine people and patriots, should be immediately terminated and permanently erased from everyone’s memory. The stench of what has happened should shame Georgia no longer. It should get back to GREATNESS, and FAST!!!"

Who showed up at court to hear yesterday's testimony One notable thing about yesterday's hearing how packed the courtroom was — including a group of community members who had come to support Willis. Among them was former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin (the city’s first female mayor) who had also served as a co-chair of Willis’s transition team. Also present was Charlie Bailey, the former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, for whom Willis threw a fundraiser that ultimately got her disqualified from prosecuting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who served as a fake elector in the state in 2020 and was running in the same race as Bailey. Several members of the clergy also came to support Willis. One who returned this morning for the second day of her testimony said he and several other ministers met with Willis yesterday morning to encourage and pray with her. Willis told them at that meeting that she wanted to testify and was hoping she would be called, he said, describing her as “excited” to testify. This morning, a line of mostly reporters started forming before 7 a.m. to enter the courthouse. As of 8 a.m., there appear to be more than two dozen people waiting.

Willis took the stand to deny misconduct allegations made against her in the Trump Georgia election interference case. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explores whether Willis’ testimony was effective and if she stayed consistent with special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s testimony.

Here's what happened during yesterday's hearing Robin Yeartie, who first met Willis in college and worked in the Fulton County DA’s office until 2022, testified that Wade and Willis engaged in “hugging, kissing, just affection” as early as November 2021, which would contradict an affidavit they signed earlier.

Wade was the next major witness to testify on the stand Thursday. He said that his relationship with Willis began in early 2022 and he first met Willis at a judicial conference in 2019. Wade testified that Willis reimbursed him in cash for trips they took together. He said Willis attracts a lot of attention while traveling, and therefore tries to limit her transactions, suggesting that he paid “for safety reasons.”

Willis was defiant in her testimony on the stand, saying that Ashleigh Merchant, one of Trump’s co-defendant's lawyers, “lied” about her relationship with Wade. She told Merchant on Thursday, “You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. … I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

Wade and Willis said that their relationship ended sometime during the summer of 2023.