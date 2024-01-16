Live updates: Trump attends trial for E. Jean Carroll's defamation case in New York

Trump says the E. Jean Carroll trial is election interference

Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning that after his victory in the Iowa caucuses last night, he said he's going to "the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!)."

Trump provided no evidence that Biden was involved with the civil case brought by Carroll, who first sued the former president in 2019.

"Naturally, it starts right after Iowa, and during the very important New Hampshire Primary where, despite their sinister attempts, I will be tonight! It is a giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives. I had no idea who this woman was. PURE FICTION!" he wrote in his post.