Live updates: Trump attends trial for E. Jean Carroll's defamation case in New York

What to know about E. Jean Carroll's defamation case
- Jury selection begins today in the damages trial in E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against former President Donald Trump.
- The former president plans to attend the trial the morning after NBC News projected him as the winner of the Iowa caucuses.
- A jury last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages.
- It's unclear when the public would hear from Trump as cameras are not allowed in the courthouse where the case is being heard and it is unlikely the Secret Service would allow Trump to address cameras in front of the courthouse.
Trump says the E. Jean Carroll trial is election interference
Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning that after his victory in the Iowa caucuses last night, he said he's going to "the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!)."
Trump provided no evidence that Biden was involved with the civil case brought by Carroll, who first sued the former president in 2019.
"Naturally, it starts right after Iowa, and during the very important New Hampshire Primary where, despite their sinister attempts, I will be tonight! It is a giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives. I had no idea who this woman was. PURE FICTION!" he wrote in his post.
Trump expected to attend today's proceedings
Trump plans to attend the start of the new Carroll civil damages trial today, according to two sources familiar with his travel plans.
The former president will travel from Des Moines, Iowa, to New York City following the state’s caucuses that NBC News projected he won last night.
Cameras are not allowed in the U.S. District Court where the case is being heard and it is unlikely the U.S. Secret Service would allow Trump to address cameras in front of the courthouse.
Trump is set to travel to New Hampshire for a campaign event tonight. The New Hampshire primary will take place next Tuesday.
What is the case about?
The trial centers on a defamation case brought by Carroll, a magazine writer who accused the former president of raping her in the 1990s, then defaming her when she went public with her allegations.
A New York jury last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. She was awarded $5 million in damages in May. The jury did not find Trump liable for the rape allegations.
The second trial, set to start today, involves Trump’s public comments about Carroll that he made both while he was president and after the jury’s verdict in May.
What to expect from the trial today
Jury selection begins in the morning in federal court in lower Manhattan, and the panel will have to determine how much in damages Donald Trump should pay E. Jean Carroll for defamatory comments he made about her when he was president and after a different jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation last year.
Jury selection is expected to take a few hours in the morning, and will then be followed by opening statements in a trial that could result in Trump being hit with a judgment in the tens of millions of dollars.
Trump has said he plans to testify in his own defense. “I’m going to explain I don’t know who the hell she is,” he told reporters Thursday.