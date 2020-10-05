Live updates: Trump briefly leaves hospital to drive by supporters

President Donald Trump on Sunday briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19, to drive past a group of supporters, a move medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity."
The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and this drive was no exception. At least two other people can be seen in the car with Trump.
Earlier, Trump's medical team said that he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases and his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.
The doctors also said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday if he continues to improve.
Live Blog
Two White House residence employees tested positive three weeks ago
Two members of the White House residence staff tested positive for the coronavirus roughly three weeks ago, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Sunday.
The official said the employees do not have regular contact with President Donald Trump, who along with the first lady, several aides and other Republican officials have tested positive for the virus. Additional information about the employees, whose positive tests were first reported by the New York Times, was not immediately available.
White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on the staff members but said the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread."
Asked how residence staff are being protected while first lady Melania Trump convalesces there, her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that "every precaution is being taken" to ensure their safety.
Trump briefly leaves hospital to drive past supporters
Trump drove by a crowd of journalists and supporters standing outside Walter Reed around 5:30 pm ET on Sunday.
It's unclear who was driving and what, if any, precautions were taken to prevent further spread of the virus.
He returned to his hospital room soon after, the White House said.
N.J. health officials say they're contacting fundraiser attendees, club staff
The New Jersey Health Department provided more information Sunday about its contact-tracing efforts surrounding Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club Thursday.
In a series of tweets, the department said that it has reached out to those who attended the fundraiser and that state officials were also interviewing the golf club's staff members to assess their level of exposure to the president and his aides, as well as to provide public health recommendations. The majority of the club's staff members live in Somerset County, the department said.
There has been growing frustration and anger at the state level because of how the White House responded to state officials' request for information about attendees and club staff, NBC News has reported.
White House will be 'as transparent as we can,' aide says
The White House's director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah, said the White House is striving to be "as transparent as we can" about Trump's condition and would be "very quick to clean up" any information if needed.
Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, acknowledged having left out important information in Saturday's briefing to convey an "upbeat" picture.
Farah told Fox News, "It's a very common medical practice that you want to convey confidence and you want to raise the spirits of the person you're treating."
Asked whether the president was upset with his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for describing a more alarming scene than was previously disclosed by Trump or his team Saturday, Farah said, "Absolutely not." She added, "If anything, I think the chief of staff's comments reflect how close their relationship is, that he's so close to this individual when he sees him not feeling well, not his tough, strong self that we all know, that he wanted to make sure to convey that to the public."