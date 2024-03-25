Live updates: Trump expected in court for pivotal hearing in N.Y. hush money case

Merchan is expected to hear arguments over discovery and what happened with the thousands of pages of discovery in the custody of the U.S. Attorney’s Office that were not handed over to the D.A.

The judge could announce a new trial date or take it under consideration and announce it in a matter of days. We expect attorneys for Donald Trump to attempt to delay the trial past the April 15 date saying they need more time to go over the newly found documents.

A block away at 60 Centre Street, Judge Arthur Engoron awaits word from Attorney General Letita James as to how she is going to collect on the more than $464 million dollars Donald Trump owes the court or if Trump has the money to pay the appeal bond. All eyes will be watching to see if there are any developments there today.