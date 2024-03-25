Live updates: Trump expected in court for pivotal hearing in N.Y. hush money case

What to know about today's hearing
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to be in court today for a hearing in the hush money case against him, where Judge Juan Merchan is expected to set a date for the trial to begin.
- The trial was initially scheduled to start today, but Merchan allowed a 30-day delay to give Trump's lawyers time to review documents federal prosecutors turned over from their prosecution of key witness Michael Cohen.
- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has urged Merchan not to delay the trial further, arguing that only a few hundred of the 170,000 documents from federal prosecutors are relevant to Trump’s defense.
- The district attorney alleges Trump falsified business records related to $130,000 in hush money that Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about her claim that she had an adulterous affair with Trump, which the former president denies.
Trump arrives at the courthouse for hush money hearing
Trump arrived at the courthouse around 9:34 for the hearing.
What to expect from today's hearing
Merchan is expected to hear arguments over discovery and what happened with the thousands of pages of discovery in the custody of the U.S. Attorney’s Office that were not handed over to the D.A.
The judge could announce a new trial date or take it under consideration and announce it in a matter of days. We expect attorneys for Donald Trump to attempt to delay the trial past the April 15 date saying they need more time to go over the newly found documents.
A block away at 60 Centre Street, Judge Arthur Engoron awaits word from Attorney General Letita James as to how she is going to collect on the more than $464 million dollars Donald Trump owes the court or if Trump has the money to pay the appeal bond. All eyes will be watching to see if there are any developments there today.
Trump departs for courthouse
Trump walked out of Trump Tower at approximately 9:10 a.m. The motorcade left at 9:11 a.m.
Courtroom packed for today's hearing
The courtroom is full with reporters. There is the typical heavy security today with reporters going through two sets of magnetometers and dozens of court officers both outside and inside lining the hallways with barricades everywhere.
Prosecutors Joshua Steinglass and Susan Hoffinger are here gathering documents and have just stepped out.
Trump lashes out at Judge Engoron and DA Bragg ahead of court appearance
In posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized both the hearing today and the looming deadline to pay the bond in his civil fraud case. He said of the hearing today that the case "should be dismissed" and called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "corrupt."
He also called the judge in the civil fraud case "corrupt" and said that the bond amount is "fraudulent."
Judge in hush money case denies Trump’s bid to prevent Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels from testifying
A New York judge last week denied Donald Trump's bid to keep his former lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels from testifying in the former president’s criminal trial related to a 2016 hush money payment.
State Judge Juan Merchan gave Cohen and Daniels the green light to take the stand but placed some restrictions on Daniels’ testimony, specifically that she can’t testify about a lie detector test she took in 2018 indicating she’d been truthful about her comments about Trump.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case alleges that Trump falsified business records to hide money he was paying Cohen to reimburse him for $130,000 Cohen paid Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied that he slept with Daniels, but he has acknowledged repaying Cohen.
In a court filing last month, Trump’s attorneys argued neither Cohen nor Daniels should be allowed to testify because they’re “liars.” Cohen admitted having lied under oath during his testimony at Trump’s recent civil fraud trial, but the judge who presided over that case found his testimony “credible” despite his admission.
Trump expected to appear in court for hearing in hush money case
Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court during a Monday hearing in the New York hush money case against him.
Judge Juan Merchan had postponed the trial, originally scheduled to begin Monday, until at least mid-April. The postponement of the trial came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the hush money case against the former president, said he supports a 30-day delay in the trial in response to Trump’s request for a postponement in order to review documents federal prosecutors had begun turning over related to their prosecution of former longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
Bragg’s office, however, warned Merchan against delaying the trial further, saying that it should proceed April 15 because fewer than 300 of more than 170,000 documents turned over by federal prosecutors are potentially relevant to Trump’s criminal defense.
Trump’s lawyers have pointed fingers at the district attorney’s office for failing to obtain the records sooner and asked Merchan to toss out the charges. The DA’s office decried the arguments by Trump’s counsel as a “red herring.”